Nashville North Collaborative Hosts Free Community Event to ‘Get Out The Vote’

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville North Collaborative will host a free community event to campaign against racial discrimination and injustice in America, and stress the importance of voting in the November 3rd General Election. The Fall Family Drive-In Movie and “Get Out The Vote” event will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Ted Rhodes Soccer Fields, 720 Mainstream Dr., Nashville, TN 37228.

Participants will hear messages of hope and inspiration from selected guest speakers and view the film “Marshall” staring the late Chadwick Boseman, safely from inside their cars. Gates will open at 5:30 pm and the movie starts at 7:00 pm.

Masks and social distancing are required when exiting the vehicle. Porta Potty and hand sanitizing stations will be available. For more information, contact Rob Harris at 615-521-6653 or [email protected]

The Nashville North Collaborative is a nonprofit organization founded by a group of state and local elected officials and community activists including Tennessee State Senator Brenda Gilmore, Representative Harold Love, Jr., Representative Vincent Dixie, Nashville Metro Council members Kyonzte Toombs, Jennifer Gamble, and Brandon Taylor, and activists Rob Harris and Otis Carter. Our mission is to work together to improve the quality of life for citizens in the north Nashville community through increased community awareness, engagement, and support.