Nashville State Community College Announces New Vice President for Business and Finance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – After a national competitive search, Nashville State Community College appointed and announced Jennifer Rector as its new vice president of finance and accounting.

Rector will serve as the chief financial officer for the college and provide college-wide leadership as a member of senior staff and the president’s cabinet. She most recently served as associate vice president of finance and accounting at Nashville State.

“It was important to find a candidate with a strong accounting background and a commitment to the mission of Nashville State. We are excited about Jennifer stepping into a larger role and providing leadership for key administrative functions of the College,” said Nashville State’s President Dr. Shanna L. Jackson.

The Vice President of Business and Finance is responsible for facilities management, technology services, security and safety and all financial operations. All division priorities will fit into the strategic plan that the College is currently developing.

“There are exciting changes happening at Nashville State,” said Rector. “I am excited to work on new and innovative approaches to serve our students and provide support to faculty and staff.”

Prior to coming to Nashville State, Rector worked at Community Health Systems’ wholly owned subsidiary Eligibility Screening Services, where she was responsible for all accounting and budgeting activities. She served as the chief financial officer North America at SITEL and held a few leadership positions at NORTEL.

A Certified Public Accountant in Tennessee, Rector holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Belmont University.