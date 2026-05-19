Nashville to Host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030

NASHVILLE – The National Football League announced that Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 in the new Nissan Stadium, a historic event that will drive economic growth and global exposure for Music City. The announcement was made earlier today at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Orlando, following a review of the proposal by the NFL’s Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee and a vote by full ownership.

“Hosting the Super Bowl, one of the largest events in the world, is a milestone moment for Nashville and Tennessee and reflects how far our city has come over the last several decades,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “Nashville has been building toward a major global opportunity like this for years through strategic investments, strong community partnerships, and a proven ability to host world-class events, and we are ready for this moment. This is about far more than football. It is an opportunity to showcase the creative spirit, distinctive character, warm hospitality, and vibrant energy that make Music City special, while welcoming the world to a city that brings people together through music, sports, and shared experiences.”

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp serves as the lead event organizer and will coordinate operational planning and partnerships with the city and state. The Tennessee Titans organization serves as the Host Club, providing stadium resources and operational support.

“We are thrilled that the new Nissan Stadium will host Nashville’s first Super Bowl in 2030,” said Tennessee Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk. “This is an exciting moment for our city and our entire state. We cannot wait for our community to experience an event of this magnitude and for the world to see the energy, hospitality, and culture that make our city so special on a global stage. Thank you to Commissioner Goodell, my fellow owners, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for their partnership throughout this process. We look forward to bringing an unforgettable Super Bowl experience to Nashville together.”

“Super Bowl LXIV is the realization of what the new Nissan Stadium was designed to achieve – creating a transformational venue that embodies the spirit and character of our city and elevates Nashville as host of the world’s greatest events,” said Tennessee Titans President & CEO Burke Nihill. “A tremendous amount of collaboration and commitment from city, state, and community leaders helped make this possible, and we are grateful to the NFL for the opportunity to host in 2030. Beyond the game itself, this event will create lasting impact for Nashville, our fans, and the entire region for years to come.”

As a live event, the Super Bowl attracts corporate events, high-profile media broadcasts, brands, fan experiences, concerts, and business gatherings. These influential leaders can spur future investments, business relocations and expansions, conventions and other major events resulting in additional economic growth for the region.

“Tennessee’s selection to host the 2030 Super Bowl is a proud moment for our state,” Governor Bill Lee said. “We invested in a new stadium with a vision for the future – one that brings major events, drives tourism, and fuels economic growth while creating new opportunity for communities across Tennessee. I’m grateful for the partnerships that made this possible, and we look forward to showcasing all that our state has to offer on a global stage.”

“Nashville is the complete package when it comes to hosting the nation’s biggest events,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “Nashville has repeatedly demonstrated that top events succeed here because of the way we come together to offer an unmatched entertainment experience. We’re looking forward to showing the world an East Bank with a century of affordable housing and great infrastructure and green space as they watch the biggest event in sports. And we’re going to work hard to ensure our local residents and businesses benefit as much as possible from being on the world’s biggest stage.”

When visitors come to Nashville for major events, they contribute directly to the local economy by spending money at hotels, restaurants, music venues, transportation services and other businesses across the city. Last year, taxes generated by visitor spending totaled over $464 million for Nashville’s budget and over $692 million for the state.

“Many years ago, our leaders implemented a long-term strategy to grow our economy by encouraging more visitors to come to Tennessee,” said Bill Haslam, former Tennessee governor and chairman of the board of Music City Major Events Inc. “Because sales tax is our primary method of paying for vital government services, hosting large scale events that attract visitors is a great way to show off our wonderful state and help our communities that rely on tourism as a source of job creation and growth. Hosting the Super Bowl is a great mark of the success of that strategy, and I can’t wait for the world to get an up close view of our hospitality.”

“The Super Bowl will create long-term benefits for our community through economic growth, international visibility, and new opportunities that will continue well beyond game week,” said Marcus Whitney, chair of the NCVC Board of Directors and founding partner of Jumpstart Health. “We will also work intentionally to help local businesses, community organizations and partners understand how they can benefit from the opportunities this event creates.”

Nashville’s history of infrastructure investment led to today’s announcement, starting in the 1990s when then Mayor Phil Bredesen championed construction of what is now Bridgestone Arena, brought an NHL expansion team to the city, and helped secure the relocation of the Houston Oilers, now the Tennessee Titans. Those were not simply sports investments but rather strategic decisions about the city’s long-term future and strengthened Nashville’s national brand.

“We’re grateful the NFL has recognized Nashville as a Super Bowl ready city and the new Nissan Stadium as its host,” said Monica Fawknotson, President of the Metropolitan Nashville Sports Authority. “The Super Bowl’s impact will extend far beyond the game to touch our community in many positive ways. The vision of a new stadium bringing the world’s greatest events to our doorstep has become a reality.”

The NCVC and Tennessee Titans will host a Super Bowl Press Conference at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, at Nissan Stadium. Later at 7:30 p.m., a Super Bowl Community Celebration will be held on Lower Broadway with live music, a drone show, brief fireworks and special guests. The Super Bowl Community Celebration is free and open to the public.

In addition to the game, Super Bowl week will feature NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience presented by Jersey Mike’s, Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade and meaningful community initiatives, including NFL Source, the league’s procurement program for local and underrepresented businesses.

On Location, the Official Hospitality Partner of the NFL, today launched its Priority Access deposit program for Super Bowl LXIV hospitality packages, offering fans the first opportunity to guarantee seats to the game. On Location’s packages include premium seating options, world-class hospitality service, high-end food and beverage offerings, exclusive entertainment and one-of-a-kind experiences that will create lasting memories. A fully refundable, time-stamped Priority Access deposit assures fans their first choice of Super Bowl LXIV tickets and bespoke experiences. To learn more or place a deposit, visit OnLocationExp.com/ SuperBowlLXIV.