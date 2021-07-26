Nashville’s Pivot Technology School Hosts Community Launch Party at Shipt Headquarters in Birmingham

NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) – The Birmingham community is invited to celebrate the partnership between Pivot Technology School and Shipt. A Launch Party will be held on Monday, July 26th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Shipt Headquarters in downtown Birmingham.

In response to challenges with identifying diverse talent in the technology industry, Pivot Technology School partnered with Shipt to boost the talent pipeline. Pivot Technology School, a coding boot camp based in Nashville, TN, offers 20-week virtual courses in cybersecurity, data analytics, and web development. Shipt, headquartered in Birmingham, AL, is a fast-growing competitor in the market for online, same-day delivery services.

The partnership between Pivot and Shipt presents a unique talent development opportunity. A select group of 32 students, consisting of current Shipt employees and Alabama residents, were chosen from over 250 applicants to participate in data analytics and software development boot camps offered through Pivot virtually and free of charge. The program starts on August 4th, and candidates that complete the program will be eligible to interview for full-time positions at Shipt.

“Our partnership with Shipt helps us further our mission of developing diverse talent to fill the technology jobs of the future,” said Joshua Mundy, Co-founder and CEO of Pivot Technology School. “We’re all about celebrating success and look forward to connecting with the Birmingham Community for this Launch Party.”

“We can’t wait to meet the students face to face”, stated Co-Founder and President of Pivot Technology School, Quawn Clark. “These students are excited to pivot their careers and we’re here to support them the entire way.”

This partnership directly reflects Shipt’s commitment to employee development and their desire to fill open technical roles with internal talent. Furthermore, Shipt demonstrates their continued focus on community development in the Birmingham metro area. “Corporations are seeking to address pipeline constraints by making investments to develop internal talent,” said Dr. Isaac Addae, Chief Strategy Officer of Pivot Technology School. “We believe that this approach is a game changer for the global technology industry and look forward to supporting our corporate

partners using this model.”

The Launch Party is open to residents of the Birmingham community. All guests must RSVP and per Shipt guidelines, unvaccinated individuals are required to socially distance and wear masks while inside. Learn more and register here: https://www.pivottechschool.com/shiptparty

