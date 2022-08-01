NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune)– The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) announces the hiring of three new leadership executives, Dion Brown as the Chief Operating Officer, William Jeffries as Vice President of Development and James C. Munch as Vice President of Finance.

In his appointed role as COO, Dion Brown will lead the day-to-day operations of the museum. Brown brings a wealth of expertise and experience in institutional leadership. He previously served as the president and COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, where he analyzed and completed the fiscal year operating budget and successfully reduced annual expenses by $1M. He also served as the founding executive director of the National Blues Museum and executive director of the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center.

Brown holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources and a Master of Science in Leadership from Southwestern College. He is a retired veteran of the United States Air Force after 21 years of service and holds a fundraising certificate from the IUPUO School of Philanthropy.

William Jeffries joins the organization as the Vice President of Development. In his role, Jeffries will lead and oversee the institution’s philanthropic efforts, including the annual capital campaigns. With over 21 years of experience in non-profit fundraising, Jeffries previously held positions at the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia, State University of New York,

Purchase College and Stepping Stones Museum for Children. A United States Air Force veteran, Jeffries holds a Master’s Degree in Community Planning from the University of Maryland and completed an Executive Certification Program at the University of Pennsylvania on social impact investments.

James C. Munch oversees the leadership and direction of the accounting team as the newly appointed Vice President of Finance. Munch holds more than thirty years of experience in finance and accounting, with a most recent position as Vice President of Finance and Administration for the Community Foundation of North Illinois. A former educator, Munch spent eighteen years teaching accounting, finance and economics as an adjunct instructor to local colleges and universities. Munch has an MBA and two bachelor’s degrees and advanced training from the Wharton School of Business on strategic partnering for finance leaders and project and risk management.

“We are thrilled to add experienced, dynamic leaders to our team who will continue to elevate the institution’s brand and propel the organization’s overall mission forward,” said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president and CEO of NMAAM.

Additionally, NMAAM added new hires to the staff: Brennen Boose (Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications), Mallory Bowman (Sales and Events Coordinator), Kelcee Easley (Event Sales Manager), Dylan Holder (Guest Services Manager), Jordan Johnson (Digital and Social Manager), Sandi Krzynski (Financial Controller), and Eboni West (Event Services Manager).



For more information, visit www.NMAAM.org.