NBCC Minority Business Profile of the Week

Derek Eurales, Jr. is a Certified Professional Sales and Leadership Coach with a storied history of helping people reach their goals. As an International Speaker, he has spoken on stages in more than 30 countries around the world as Chief of Staff to the World’s #1 Wealth and Business Coach, JT Foxx. He’s a master at leadership development and a Bestselling Author whose books have become Number-One bestsellers on Amazon in the categories of Job Hunting, Careers, Business Etiquette, and 90-Minute Business and Money Short-Reads.

A veteran and keen supporter of Veteran Entrepreneurship, Derek wrote a three-time bestselling book, “Bet On A Vet,” detailing the value in the Veterans of the United States military he led over a 25 year period with three combat tours to Iraq. The book also highlighted Derek’s expertise in leading teams that amassed more than 6,000 successful career placements. His most recent book, “When I Give You Advice, TAKE IT,” became a bestseller in Business Etiquette and Business Decision-making and is currently being used in training by leaders and teams on 5 continents.

An entrepreneur at heart, Derek parlayed his experience as an Army Career Counselor into a business helping Veterans find employment that is High-Satisfaction, High-Salaried, Highly Upward-Mobile, and Highly compatible with their skill sets. As a business coach, he has interacted and shared stages with some of the world’s top A-list celebrities and world-changing business moguls, to include Stedman Graham, George Ross, Dr. Phil, Moira Forbes, Russell Peters, Vince Vaughn, Bruce Buffer, Dolph Lundgren, Hugh Hilton, Vanilla Ice, Kimora Lee Simmons, Jay Abraham, and world chess Grandmaster of all time, Garry Kasparov.

While he could boast about friendships with some of the world’s most successful people, Derek chooses to remain committed to helping those who have the drive to push past their own limitations toward success, regardless of their backgrounds. He has coached thousands of budding entrepreneurs through starting, growing, and expanding their businesses, and he’s ready to help you too!

For more information, visit www.DerekEurales.com or call 931-492-6329