Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Tennessee Titans’ push for a new multibillion-dollar stadium is rapidly picking up steam, but should Nashville’s business community be cheering on the team’s efforts?

At the Nashville Business Journal’s next Growth of Nashville event, you’ll learn more about what a new stadium would mean for Music City. A panel of experts will explore the opportunities and challenges a new stadium would bring, from the chance of hosting a Super Bowl to the pressure on Metro taxpayers. Any decision on a new stadium will reverberate for decades.

The event will be held Friday July 22nd at 730am at the Westin hotel .

