Washington, DC — The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), led by Dr. Thelma Thomas Daley, together with several NCNW Affiliates, support the ongoing U.S. Department of Justice investigation into bomb threats aimed at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). It is well documented that violent domestic extremism poses a high degree of risk to public safety, the rule of law and to democracy itself.

NCNW also urges all Americans to reject violence and threats of violence as methods of expressing political or social discontent or opposition. “We celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Day barely a month ago. He forcefully but peacefully articulated a vision of a fairer, more just, more humane society. We should follow his example,” indicated Janice L. Mathis, NCNW Executive Director.

If you agree with us, sign the petition to let your voice be heard. By signing the petition you will help to preserve and protect the sacred space, the beacon of hope, and the shining light that Historically Black Colleges and Universities represent.

Sign Petition here: HBCUs Threatened (click here)

If you would like to attend the hearing on The Rise in Violence Against Minority Institutions convened by the House Judiciary Committee, the link is below.

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022 – 10:00 AM EST

Location: Zoom Video Webinar (Click here)