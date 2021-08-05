NES Adds New Board Member

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Electric Service (NES) has announced the appointment of Anne Davis to the Electric Power Board.

A prominent Nashville-based attorney, Davis has practiced civil and criminal litigation at firms such as Bass Berry & Sims and Neal & Harwell. She has a deep passion for the environment and served as the managing attorney for the local Southern Environmental Law Center’s office. Davis served as chair for the Metro Nashville Task Force on Environmental Sustainability, served as a member of the Green Ribbon Committee and as Nashville’s first lady from 2007-2015 when her husband, Karl Dean,w as mayor.

Davis will serve on the Electric Power Board alongside Irma Paz-Bernstein, Clint Gray, Rob McCabe and Michael Vandenbergh.

Electric Power Board members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council to serve five-year staggered terms without pay.