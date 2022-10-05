TN Tribune–“The Soul of Omega: A History of Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. at Morehouse College” by Kyle S. Yeldell is the story of 100 years of the oldest undergraduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi in the Deep South, chartered at the nation’s only all-male Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

The brotherhood of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is one that is rich in history and Psi Chapter at Morehouse College has left an indelible mark. It is a history that deserves to be told, and told in detail.

Did you know that Psi Chapter brothers have served as president for 12 colleges and universities, have become the first African-Americans to ever earn Ph.Ds in embryology, zoology and nuclear engineering, and helped lead African-American organizations, such as the National Bar Association, National Medical Association, and National Association of Mathematicians?

In this book, written by Kyle S. Yeldell (a 2005 initiate of Psi Chapter), is the singular, most comprehensive and researched piece of work about Psi Chapter, its origin, its iconic members and its far-reaching impact in Black history.

“The Soul of Omega” covers the exceptional legacy of Psi Chapter over the past 100 years with clarity. It has never been done. Until now.

Click to learn more or order the book

“So much of Omega’s history has been undocumented and lost in the annals of time. The Soul of Omega successfully recaptures the impact and legacy of Psi Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Kyle’s thoroughly researched and well-constructed narrative of the sons of Psi Chapter is a definitive work that provides a comprehensive historical account of its members and their contribution to society while demonstrating, through their service, trials, and achievement, the quintessential principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift that define an Omega Man. His work is a bellwether for other Chapters in Omega as well as other Black Greek Letter Chapters in constructing their organization’s history.”

– Jonathan A. Matthews

Vice Chair, International History & Archives Committee, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

About The Author

Kyle S. Yeldell earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Morehouse College and his Master’s degree in Sports Industry Management from Georgetown University. While in high school, he became the youngest high school basketball writer in the country at the age of 14. His writing background earned him the nickname “Scoop.” While in college, he served in various positions on campus, including Sports Editor and Editor-in-Chief of The Maroon Tiger school newspaper. He has written for SLAM Magazine, NPR, HBCU Digest and has worked for the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the organization for all Black-owned newspapers in America. Fraternally, he serves as a contributing writer for the Fraternity’s publication The Oracle, national co-chair of the inaugural Omega Sports Hall of Fame, co-chair of Psi Chapter’s History Committee, and executive board member of Psi Chapter’s Centennial Committee.