New CBCF Policy Playbook Targets Racial Wealth and Justice Gaps

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) has released Forward Together: The Black Policy Playbook for an Equitable America, a sweeping set of recommendations designed to dismantle systemic barriers and chart a course toward racial equity in the United States. Published in 2025, the playbook arrives at a critical moment, with Black communities confronting deep disparities in wealth, health, education, and criminal justice.

Authored by Jonathan Cox, Vice President of the CBCF’s Center for Policy Analysis and Research, and his team, the playbook outlines a bold agenda that ties equity directly to America’s long-term prosperity and democratic stability. It argues that structural racism remains a defining obstacle to national progress, and it sets out specific strategies to close the racial wealth gap, expand access to quality education, achieve health equity, and reform the criminal justice system. “Equity is not just a moral imperative — it is a national necessity,” the playbook declares, calling on lawmakers, business leaders, and civic institutions to work in concert to ensure Black Americans can fully participate in and benefit from the nation’s economic and social fabric.

Among its central recommendations are investments in affordable housing, protections for voting rights, universal access to health care, and targeted support for Black-owned businesses. The playbook also warns that without deliberate policy shifts, the wealth gap between Black and white households will continue to widen, with generational consequences for families and communities. The report is also forward-looking, connecting today’s struggles to the future of democracy itself. It stresses that attacks on voting rights, book bans in schools, and the rollback of diversity and inclusion efforts represent not only threats to Black progress but to the country’s core democratic principles.

The CBCF plans to spotlight the playbook during its Annual Legislative Conference, scheduled for September 24–28, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The conference theme, From Vision to Victory: Amplifying Black Voices, aligns closely with the playbook’s roadmap for action. Policymakers, advocates, and grassroots leaders will use the document as a touchstone for discussions on how to transform vision into measurable outcomes. Cox and his team insist that accountability will be key. The playbook is not meant to sit on a shelf, but to be used as a guide for legislation, executive action, and community organizing. “We must hold institutions accountable,” the document states, urging that progress be tracked not only in policy language but in lived realities for Black Americans.