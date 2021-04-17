New Virtual Software Combats Zoom Fatigue, Aids Sales Pros

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, face-to-face meetings were halted and conducting business virtually became the new normal.

But video-conferencing platforms can’t fully replace the personal experience, particularly for sales professionals. They often require multiple in-person meetings and engaging, multifaceted product demonstrations before closing a sale.

Plus, at this point, many are suffering from Zoom fatigue.

Tel Aviv-based VidiPlus created a solution. It just came out with cross-platform, virtual presentation software to make video conferencing more compelling, offering 3D visuals, slideshows, web browsers and videos appearing in real time next to the presenter in the same frame.

Presenters can drag and drop any visual content into live calls and engage with it in real-time without disappearing from view. Also, they can personalize their space by adding a company logo, job title, brand colors or symbols.

“Virtual communication is here to stay, but Zoom fatigue doesn’t have to,” said VidiPlus CEO-founder Dror Benjamin.

(Photo courtesy of VidiPlus)

“VidiPlus can be seamlessly integrated into any camera-enabled video-conferencing platform and can help B2B sales and support to be personal, comfortable and productive once again,” he said.

VidiPlus supports web formats on Windows devices such as Zoom, Teams, Webex, Google Meet, BlueJeans, Lifesize and WhatsApp desktop video calls. Users can import images or full pages from any online site.

Benjamin, who is also founder of Arcreative Media for medical device 3D animation, founded VidiPlus in 2020.

(Edited by Fern Siegel and David Martosko)

