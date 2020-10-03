Newly Open Chauvet Arts Features Modern and Contemporary Art in the Heart of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – CHAUVET Arts, Nashville’s newest art gallery, has opened at 215 5 th Avenue North, in the heart of the city’s “5 th Avenue of the Arts.”

The 4,000 square feet newly renovated space features modern and contemporary art and is open to the public five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning this Saturday, October 3, through the month of December, CHAUVET Arts will present “ The Art of Unity ”, a timely rotating show featuring the gallery’s diverse roster of acclaimed artists during a time when artists are uniting more than ever.

“ The Art of Unity ” will be exhibited throughout the expansive gallery space and showcase pieces from long-term gallery artists such as James Threalkill, Laura Nugent and Charles Keiger as well as recently added artists like Gee Gee Collins, Higgins Bond and Jorge Yances.

“This exhibit was designed to give viewers a chance to rediscover their love for contemporary arts, reacquaint themselves with the gallery’s wide variety of works, and reinvest in the livelihoods of artists, which is more important now than ever,” said Jorge Arrieta, owner and director of CHAUVET Arts. “We hope Nashvillians, as well as visitors to our city, will stop by and see what we have to offer.”

This Saturday, CHAUVET Arts will also be hosting a special event that will offer visitors an early viewing of “ The Art of Unity” with complimentary wine following recommended health and safety protocols. This special viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to register to attend by emailing [email protected] .