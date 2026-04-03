Obituary Steven Earl Benson

Steven Earl Benson

January 1, 1956 – March 26, 2026

Steven Earl Benson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and key contributor to The Tennessee Tribune family, passed away last weekend at the age of 70. Steve was born and raised in Indianapolis, IN. His life was marked by dedication, laughter, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to community journalism.

Born January 1, 1956, to the late Paul G. Benson and Dorothy Benson nèe Lynem, Steven was the third of four sons. From an early age, he showed determination and drive. He attended IPS 24 for elementary school, IPS 17 for junior high school, and graduated from Northwest High School in 1974, where he participated in wrestling and football. Even as a student, Steven embodied responsibility and perseverance, working at UPS and Methodist Hospital while completing his education.

Steven went on to attend Western Kentucky University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in photojournalism. A formative internship at ATV in Buffalo, New York, helped shape his professional path, eventually leading him to Nashville’s WTVF NewsChannel 5. While in Tennessee, Steven met the love of his life, Wanda Sawyers — the woman who would become his devoted partner and wife of 34 years.

Steven became an integral part of The Tennessee Tribune from its earliest days. His dedication touched every aspect of the newspaper — from advertising and promotions to editorial work — helping build a publication that serves and uplifts the community. His impact on the Tribune and the Black press will continue to be felt for years to come.

“He was an indispensable part of the Tribune family and a key contributor to its success,” Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry, Tribune editor/publisher, said in tribute. “He was involved in every aspect of the paper: advertising, promotions, and editorial. His loss is enormous. We miss him terribly and will miss him each and every day. It’s impossible to think about where the paper would be had he not been so involved and such a key contributor. His passing is a blow not just to the Tribune, but community journalism and the Black press as a whole.”

Steven was a great businessman and community leader, mentoring many young people within the greater Nashville area. He often looked after promising young people, treating them as his own family. His contributions to the NNPA| Black Press and the Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association will leave a lasting impact for years to come.

Steven’s greatest joy was his family. He is lovingly survived by his loving, dedicated wife of 34 years, Wanda Benson; his children, Brandon Sawyers, Erin Finley (Gabe Marrow), and Connor Benson; and his beloved grandchildren, Layla and Ayden Marrow. He is also survived by his brothers, Tony Benson (Tess Benson) and Philipp Benson (Misha Benson), and preceded in death by Michael Benson whose spouse, Doretha Benson survives; his extended family William Miller, Victoria DeBerry (John L. DeBerry III, MD), Lawrence Lenoir (Heidi Lenoir), his loving mother-in-law Rosetta Miller-Perry, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Steven will be remembered for his generous spirit, his dedication to his craft, and the quiet but powerful way he showed up for the people and community he loved. His legacy lives on in the stories he helped tell, the institutions he strengthened, the lives he touched, and the family he cherished, who will carry his memory forward with love and stand as his enduring legacy.

Steven’s services are being held April 9, 2026 with viewing from 1-4 pm and April 10, 2026 with visitation at 10 am and funeral at 11 am at First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, 625 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203. Services entrusted to Lewis and Wright Funeral Home, 2500 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37208.