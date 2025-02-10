Our Seasoned Adults are Living Triumphantly!

MWCHC’s SALT (Seasoned Adults Living Triumphantly) program provides a recreational and educational outlet for adults 60 years old and older. Monthly activities include educational sessions on a variety of subjects such as home safety tips, home health care, senior scam prevention, nutrition and exercise as well as social activities and games.

This week’s subject focused on How to Create a Grocery Budget That Works for You taught by MWCHC’s own Emily Germer, and Dr. Amber Adams discussed “Are Cancer and the Environment Connected?” After these very informative presentations took place, the Seasoned Adults enjoyed a fun game of Bingo.

SALT sessions are held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the MWCHC Nashville clinic.

For more information, contact Gwen Langley.