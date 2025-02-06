Pageant Bans Weaves and Wigs from Upcoming Beauty Competition

For the first time in the history of pageantry, a national beauty pageant has banned the use of weaves and wigs in the competition.

The Miss Cote d’Ivoire 2025 beauty pageant has prohibited the use of weaves, wigs, and any other hair extensions during the preselection stages of the competition.

Contestants are expected to showcase their natural hair. It could be long, short, braided, or shaved.

Pageant meant to emphasize African authenticity

The organizing committee stated that these changes are meant to emphasize natural African beauty and authenticity.

The president of the organizing committee, Victor Yapobi, referenced past participants at the Miss Universe pageant that presented themselves with short natural hair.

Cote d’Ivoire becomes the first country pageant to introduce such measures, in a national competition.

This new requirement was also influenced by Marlene Kouassi who was crowned Miss Cote d’Ivoire in 2022. Kouassi participated in the pageant with short hair. The initiative aims at promoting self-acceptance and confidence among contestants.

The move has attracted mixed reactions with some people stating that Africa is setting its own standards while others felt it is a means to oppress black women.

“Amazing! This will encourage us black women to rock our melanin beauty more,” stated Khadijah Bee on Instagram.

Move elicits mixed reactions

“So amazing! The Queens will save so much money, and Cote d’Ivoire will be the standard bearer for other nations to follow,” said Maxine.

“Meanwhile the white, Latina, and Asian miss in other countries all wear extensions. People just love to oppress black women so badly. That should be a choice, not an obligation,” said Caviar Olms.

Other adjustments to the requirement include the minimum height requirement which has been adjusted from 1.68 meters to 1.67 meters. The age limit has also been extended from 25 years to 28 years.

The crowning of the Miss Cote d’Ivoire 2025 will take place on June 26, 2025.