Photo Gallery: Gwendolyn H. Vincent Holiday Brunch and Awards Ceremony

The Nashville Chapter of the Tennessee State University Alumni Association hosted its annual Gwendolyn H. Vincent Holiday Brunch and Awards Ceremony. Held as a fundraising event, the ceremony honored Mrs. Gwendolyn H. Vincent for her longstanding contributions to Tennessee State University and the Nashville community. The event brought together alumni, faculty, staff, families, and friends, with Nashville Chapter President Dwight L. Beard and Recording Secretary Valerie Bracey presenting awards in categories such as Ambassador, Community Leader, Faculty and Staff, Outstanding Alumni, and Supporter Award.