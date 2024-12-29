Photo Gallery: Gwendolyn H. Vincent Holiday Brunch and Awards Ceremony

Close Menu
    Honoree Gwendolyn H. Vincent, Belinda Webb, and Dr. Joseph Webb, Nashville General Hospital CEO

    (Photos by TSU alumna Morganne Norwood)

    Recording Secretary Valerie Bracey, Awardee Dr. Robbie Melton, and Nashville Chapter Alumni President Dwight L Beard.
    Recording Secretary Valerie Bracey, Awardee Dewayne Tucker, and Nashville Chapter Alumni President Dwight L Beard.
    Alumni President Nashville Chapter Dwight L. Beard, Roscoe Beaty, Recording Secretary Valerie Bracey, Monae Fletcher, Oscar Jefferies, David Jones, and Damon Williams
    Recording Secretary Valerie Bracey, Awardee, Amos Leon Otis, and Nashville Chapter Alumni President Dwight L Beard.
    Recording Secretary Valerie Bracey, Awardee Phil Williams, and Nashville Chapter Alumni President Dwight L Beard.
    The Nashville Chapter of the Tennessee State University Alumni Association hosted its annual Gwendolyn H. Vincent Holiday Brunch and Awards Ceremony. Held as a fundraising event, the ceremony honored Mrs. Gwendolyn H. Vincent for her longstanding contributions to Tennessee State University and the Nashville community. The event brought together alumni, faculty, staff, families, and friends, with Nashville Chapter President Dwight L. Beard and Recording Secretary Valerie Bracey presenting awards in categories such as Ambassador, Community Leader, Faculty and Staff, Outstanding Alumni, and Supporter Award.

