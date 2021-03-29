Related Articles
Video: Jim Crow In New Clothes: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock Eviscerates Republican Voter-Suppression Tactics
March 22, 2021 Video: Jim Crow In New Clothes: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock Eviscerates Republican Voter-Suppression Tactics
Harris Returns to Georgia to Clinch Runoffs, Decries Trump Call
January 3, 2021 Harris Returns to Georgia to Clinch Runoffs, Decries Trump Call
By Phillip M. Bailey Vice President-elect Kamala Harris called out President Donald Trump during a campaign rally on Sunday for pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state to change the 2020 election results. “Have y’all heard about that recorded conversation? […]
Judge to Rule on Restoring Georgia’s Purged Voters
December 19, 2020 Judge to Rule on Restoring Georgia's Purged Voters
By Khalil Abdullah, Ethnic Media Services Arguments in federal court continue this week on whether Georgia’s secretary of state’s office, the defendant in a lawsuit, illegally purged an estimated 198,000 Georgia residents from the state’s […]