Belmont to Host Conversation With Gen. Wesley Clark, Former Gov. Mike Huckabee

NASHVILLE, TN — Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley K. Clark (ret.) and Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee will share a conversation on Belmont’s campus about civility and important issues facing America on Monday, January 13, 2020. Clark, a retired four-star U.S. Army general and 2004 Presidential candidate, is appearing on campus as part of his “Renew America Together” initiative. Huckabee, who will join Clark in the discussion, was a candidate in the United States Republican presidential primaries in both 2008 and 2016. Longtime journalist Demetria Kalodimos will moderate.

The event, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the R. Milton and Denice Johnson Center Large Theater (no. 10 on the campus map), is free and open to the public. To reserve a seat, please email belmontevent@belmont.edu.

President Dr. Bob Fisher said he wants the University to be a hub for people to come together to debate issues on civil and neutral ground. “We are excited for another banner year of educational opportunities on campus for students and the broader Middle

Tennessee community, starting with this conversation on civility,” he said. “It’s rare to have such an opportunity to be on the front lines of all of the critical issues facing our nation and the world, and we intend to take full advantage of this opportunity for beneficial and engaging experiences.”

In the spirit of the United States Constitution’s language to “promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty,” this event invites the community to listen as a Democratic and a Republican leader host a constructive dialogue in the midst of today’s era of hyper partisanship.

Clark said, “I believe the American people are far less divided than the media suggest, but we have to drive our politics toward common aims rather than divisive issues.”

Huckabee said, “We are indeed a deeply divided and polarized nation at the highest levels of government, but it’s not as uncommon as many would think. Our nation’s founders were

deeply divided, as well. I believe the key will be found in the states, not the federal government.”

Renew America Together was created to promote and achieve greater common ground in America by reducing partisan division and gridlock. The non-profit is hosting events at venues across the country, including New England College, Lyon College, the Universities of Pennsylvania and Virginia, Grand Valley State University and the World Affairs Councils of New Hampshire and Hilton Head in 2019.

The mission of Renew America Together is “to revitalize public and political discourse by teaching and promoting civics, citizenship and civility.” To learn more, visit www.renewamericatogether.org.