Nashville Rally Planned for Dec. 17 in Support of Impeachment and Removal of President Trump

NASHVILLE, TN — Middle Tennesseans will rally at the Kefauver Federal Building in downtown Nashville on Tuesday, December 17th at 4:30 p.m. in support of the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump.

This demonstration is part of a nationwide rapid response network of thousands of American citizens who have committed to public demonstrations on the eve of the vote on impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives. More than 100,000 people have signed up to rally in over 500 locations across the country to make it clear that even the President of the United States is NOT above the law.

https://www.trumpisnotabovethelaw.org/event/impeach-and-remove/search/ The rally in Nashville is organized by Nashville and Middle TN Indivisible, a grassroots organization dedicated to defending democracy, civil rights, dignity, and healthcare for all Tennesseans. For more information about the Impeach and Remove rapid response network, visit

What: Trump is Not above the Law Rally

Who: Middle Tennesseans In Support of Impeachment and Removal of President Trump

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Kefauver Federal Building, 801 Broadway, Downtown Nashville

Photo opportunities: Demonstrators will display a large “Impeach Trump” banner and similar placards.