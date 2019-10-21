Simon Sidi of Politicon Interview

Listen to the interview here:

It’s called the “Unconventional Political Convention,” — POLITICON! This year’s headliners for its 5th annual event, will take place here in Nashville, this weekend on Saturday, October 26 & Sunday, October 27 at the Music City Center here in Nashville, TN.

The convention will feature top names in the worlds of politics and media, including Al Franken, James Comey, Sean Hannity, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, James Carville, Ann Coulter, Tomi Lahren and many more. Over 40 top names.

Last year the event was held in L.A. and featured some of the biggest names from both entertainment, sports and politics. For this year, they’re expecting people to attend from over 25 states.

Some are calling it the “COMIC CON” of politics and the “Coachella of politics.”. It’s republicans. Democrats, independents, Libertarians…The event promises to be an engaging and informative weekend of political discourse and comedy in the midst of a heated primary and election season. Over the two days, participants will have the chance to witness and engage with top political thinkers in debates, panel discussions, radio and TV broadcasts, live podcast recordings, book signings, interviews, meet-and-greets and more.

Simon Sidi is the co-founder of Politicon. He is originally from the United Kingdom and spent a lot of his career working in the world of rock music as a producer.