WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, January 15 at 8:00 PM, the President will deliver a Farewell Address to the nation from the Oval Office.

His speech will be delivered from the Oval Office, a location typically reserved for momentous occasions and major news.

The White House did not release additional details about what the president would discuss

Biden’s speech will come less than a week before his political rival, President-elect Donald Trump, is inaugurated.