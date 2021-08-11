Priyanka Chopra Reveals How “Impulsive Phone Call” With Alia, Katrina Led To Film “Jee Le Zaraa”

NEW DELHI — Actress Priyanka Chopra on Aug. 10, 2021, reminisced how her “impulsive phone call” to actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif led to the idea of making her recently announced female multi-starrer “Jee Le Zaraa.”

While sharing a picture with her “girlfriends” on Instagram, Chopra recalled November 2019 when she mused about wanting to do another Hindi movie “ASAP” on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai, India.

“But it had to be the right one, different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it (sic)!!” Chopra said in the caption.

The “Bajirao Mastani” actor shared that the three divas “enthusiastically met in February 2020”, just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us, and our choice was unanimous; Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually, so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! (sic),” she said.

Chopra revealed that it took a three-year-long gap to align their work schedules with each other.

“This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mold!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling. See you at the movies (sic),” she concluded.

Bhatt and Kaif also posted notes on their Instagram handles.

Bhatt re-shared Chopra’s post.

“2 years ago, 3 girls came together with 1 dream. There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid And now 50 Zoom calls later, countless laughs later, with hearts full of love and excitement, Here we are. #JeeLeZaraa (sic),” said Bhatt in the caption.

“This makes my heart smile. I just love these girls, and being around each other is just too much fun always — combine that with a great script, awesome director, and a road trip, and the sky’s the limit,” said Kaif in a post.

“Jee Le Zaraa,” written by Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, will go on floors in 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil