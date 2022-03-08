All over the US, there is a major problem with fake prescription drugs. People think they are buying one drug when they are actually buying Fentanyl. Fentanyl is an extremely powerful opioid that can kill with even the smallest dose. These deadly pills are purchased on the dark web or over Facebook. Purchasing anything illegal over the internet comes at a high price that can cost your life.

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, please seek help before it is too late. We can help you overcome addiction and get your life back on track.

To learn more about deadly fake prescription drugs visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/deadly-fake-prescription-drugs.html

