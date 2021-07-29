Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Shares A Special Piece By Sonam Kapoor In His Debut Book

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood writer and director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra has now launched his book “The Stranger In The Mirror.” The cover of the book was unveiled by actor Sonam Kapoor recently.

The National-Award-winning director, on July 28, 2021, shared a piece on his Instagram handle penned by Kapoor that has been included in the book.

“Rakyesh made me Sonam Kapoor. Period. There’s no other way about it,” the piece read.

Mehra shared a special video on the same with the “Masakali” song from their film “Delhi 6” in the background and gave credit for the song to Kapoor.

“Only Sonam could have made Masakali so iconic. There’s no other way about it,” he wrote.

Kapoor and Mehra have previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed movie “Delhi 6,” which became a significant part of Kapoor’s career. Apart from “Delhi 6,” the duo has also worked together for the National-Award-winning film “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.”

“The Stranger In The Mirror” book contains Quick Response (QR) codes that provide an enhanced reader experience. Interestingly, readers would be able to scan the codes (from any Quick Response code scanner), leading to a particular scene or song from the incident being discussed.

The “Neerja” actor revealed the autobiography’s first look on her Instagram handle.

Kapoor shared a series of photos, one where she is seen holding the book, and the second is a “behind-the-scene” picture from the sets of “Delhi 6” where she is standing with Mehra.

“#FIRSTLOOK. Mehra is a great mentor for any actor in the industry,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

“To see his zeal and vision translate onto the screen is truly magical! He’s now sharing his vision and journey with everyone through #TheStrangerInTheMirror. Here’s the first look of @rakeyshommehra’s autobiography.”

The book is now available in India.

Academy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman has penned the foreword of the autobiography. The duo had worked together in two films — “Rang De Basanti” and “Delhi 6.”

The book’s afterword is written by actor Aamir Khan, with whom Mehra had collaborated in his film “Rang De Basanti.”

Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta has co-authored the book. It features first-person accounts of some names of Indian cinema — veteran superstar Waheeda Rahman, musician Rahman, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ronnie Screwvala, Atul Kulkarni, R. Madhavan, Divya Dutta, and Prahlad Kakar.

Mehra initiated his career as an ad filmmaker. He finally made his Bollywood directorial debut with the 2001 crime horror film “Aks,” which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Tandon, Bajpayee, and Nandita Das.

Over his career, he has delivered several acclaimed films like “Rang De Basanti,” “Delhi 6,” “Mirzya,” and “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.”

His latest film, “Toofan,” is currently on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil