Rat Fever Cases in Sri Lanka Reach 10-Year High  

Colombo — Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health has issued an advisory as the number of rat fever cases surges in the country.

The island nation has registered close to 7,000 cases and more than 70 deaths through September 2020, the highest in the last decade, according to the data from the Epidemiology Unit of Sri Lanka,

Ratnapura, the capital city of Sabaragamuwa province, which is known for its gem mining, recorded the highest number of cases for the fifth consecutive time this decade — 1,440 cases through September.

Leptospirosis, commonly known as rat fever, is spread through contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of rats or other infected animals. Symptoms include vomiting, fever and headache. Antibiotics are used to clear the infection, which, left untreated, could lead to death.

“Rat fever is not a new thing in Sri Lanka, but I didn’t know it was this high in Ratnapura,” Akila Ellawala, member of the parliament from Ratnapura, told Zenger News. “I am the chairman of the District Coordinating Committee of Ratnapura. This committee should summon a meeting every month. But unfortunately, it hasn’t been able to do so because of the pandemic.”

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, chief epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health, said rat fever is a noncommunicable and treatable disease. He said the health ministry is trying to create awareness among people who are exposed to the risk throughout the year.

“The people whose occupational requirements expose them to the risk of rat fever are encouraged to take prescribed antibiotics to prevent catching the illness. But this applies to people who are seasonal workers,” Samaraweera said.

Over the last five years, Sri Lanka has recorded over 25,000 cases of rat fever.

Ellawala said he would take the matter up with the Government Agent and the relevant authorities because the number of cases are so high.