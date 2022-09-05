President Biden met today with leaders from legacy Black Civil Rights organizations. The group discussed the Biden-Harris Administration’s accomplishments and continued efforts to advance justice and equity for the Black community and all Americans, including cutting health care costs and student debt, increasing public safety, advancing effective and accountable policing, and protecting women’s rights.

The group discussed their shared commitment to advancing legislation protecting voting rights and to combatting hate-fueled violence. The leaders also discussed the Administration’s ongoing work to strengthen the economy and advance opportunity for all communities through the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the American Rescue Plan. In addition, the leaders provided the President with their ideas on ways to engage the public on civil rights and other critical issues facing our democracy.

Meeting participants included:

Rev. Al Sharpton, President, National Action Network Melanie Campbell, President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Dr. Thelma Daley, National Chair and President, National Council of Negro Women

Damon Hewitt, President and Executive Director, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Marc Morial, President and CEO, National Urban League

Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel, NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund

Maya Wiley, President and CEO, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Cedric Richmond, Former U.S. Congressman

From the White House:

Chiraag Bains, Deputy Assistant to the President for Racial Justice and Equity, Domestic Policy Council

Keisha Lance Bottoms, Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement

Sherice Perry, Chief of Staff, Office of Public Engagement

Karine Jean–Pierre, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary

Susan Rice, Assistant to the President and Domestic Policy Advisor