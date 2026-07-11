Black History: IN MEMORIAM: A Life of Impact — the Enduring Legacy of Rosetta Miller-Perry

By Jackie Hampton and Wiley Henry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Although she received more than 500 local, state, and national honors for her extraordinary contributions to publishing, journalism, civil rights, education, and for her support of economic empowerment within Nashville’s African American business community, Rosetta (Irvin) Miller-Perry sought only to help others succeed in life.

Miller-Perry was smart, relentless and unwavering in her pursuit of excellence while reaching the pinnacle of success. She was a preeminent newspaper publisher, entrepreneur, business owner, advocate, and a warrior for justice. On Friday, June 26, she rested from her labor. She was 91.

Though hearts are heavy, Miller-Perry’s legacy endures. What she accomplished in her lifetime is etched into the annals of history.

Born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, on July 7, 1934, to her parents Anderson Irvin and Mary Hall Irvin, Miller-Perry understood that her life would be dedicated to something greater than herself. The Spirit moved her to reach for the brass ring in life and to help aspirants along the way.

Her journey began in the classrooms of McKinley Elementary School, Coraopolis Junior High School, and Coraopolis Senior High School, where she graduated in 1952. She would later matriculate at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and Herzl Community College in Chicago.

In 1955, Miller-Perry enlisted in the U.S. Navy. But she did not stop there. She went on to work at the Pentagon and for the Adjutant General’s Office in Germany.

In 1956, she graduated from the University of Memphis with a B.S. in chemistry, and in 1957 from the John A. Gumpton School of Mortuary Science with her D.M.S. In 1958, she attended Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College for nurse training while working at Southern Funeral Home in Nashville.

While Miller-Perry was pursuing an education, the Civil Rights Movement was teetering on the edge of uncertainty. The Klan was on a warpath across the South and hellbent on maintaining the status quo. Shejoined the fight for justice in the fury that divided the nation, working in the trenches in Nashville alongside giants like Z. Alexander Looby, Reverend Kelly Miller Smith, Curley McGruder, and countless others who risked everything in their pursuit of justice.