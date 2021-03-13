Rep. Jim Cooper Appointed to House Intelligence Committee

NASHVILLE – Today Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) was appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) is one of the most exclusive and important committees in Congress. The Committee is charged with the oversight of intelligence activities and programs of the United States Intelligence Community.

Besides writing an annual intelligence authorization bill to fund the Intelligence Community, HPSCI members are required by law to be kept informed by the President of ongoing intelligence activities, including covert actions and any significant intelligence failure. Cooper currently retains his service on the House Armed Services; Oversight and Reform; and Budget Committees.

Cooper and Rep. Jason Crow join the Committee’s Majority, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (CA-28), along with Rep. Jim Himes, Rep. Andre Carson, Rep. Jackie Speier, Rep. Mike Quigley, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Rep. Val Demings, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Rep. Peter Welch.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Intelligence Committee and I take this very seriously. Nothing is more important than our duty to protect and defend America,” said Rep. Cooper. “I have already been briefed on the intelligence issues related to our defense activities and nuclear, missile, and space arsenal for many years. I look forward to using that experience to help Chairman Schiff, the Caucus, and our great nation address all of the serious threats that America faces.”