Rep. Jim Cooper Discusses For the People Act with NBC Universal’s Zerlina Maxwell

WASHINGTON – Earlier this week Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) spoke with Zerlina Maxwell about H.R. 1, the For the People Act, on NBC Universal’s streaming channel, Peacock.
Cooper discussed Republicans using Trump’s “Big Lie” as an excuse to target minority voters with restrictive new Jim Crow laws. Cooper said: “The For the People Act would be really helpful not only for Tennessee but for all the states. In fact, I view it as essential legislation. I voted for it twice – in the last Congress and in this Congress – and I hope and pray the Senate will pass it quickly because it will lift the burden of these voter suppression laws.”
Cooper also published an op-ed in The Tennessean this week about the importance of the bill, saying it “would bring political power back to the people of Tennessee with reforms to end partisan gerrymandering, expand voting rights, and push dark money out of politics.”
