WASHINGTON D.C.– Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper is joining a Day of Action in Washington DC today to show support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brown Jackson begin today in the Senate Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, Brown Jackson would become the first African-American woman on the country’s highest court.

The National Organization of Black Elected Legislative-Women (NOBEL Women) is joining a coalition of organizations rallying in Washington today in support of Judge Brown Jackson’s confirmation. Leader Camper is the immediate past-president of NOBEL Women. In partnership with the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, state legislators will participate in a rally at the steps of the Supreme Court joining leaders from Black Women’s Roundtable, the Women’s Law Center, and other advocacy organizations.

During this historic day, leaders will also meet with their U.S. Senators to convey why Judge Brown Jackson should be our next justice on the Supreme Court and hold federal legislators accountable.

“When I heard that Ketanji Brown Jackson was the choice of President Biden, I was excited and thrilled,” Leader Camper said. “She is a decorated and accomplished jurist, experienced both in Washington as President Obama’s choice to be vice chair of the United States Sentencing commission and, on the ground, early in her career as a public defender. This is a nomination that is inspiring for the nation and, frankly, overdue. While this nomination is historic, we should make no mistake about it, Judge Brown Jackson is imminently qualified and is the right person for this high honor.”