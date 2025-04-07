Rep. Rose Reintroduces Black Vulture Bill to Provide Regulatory Relief to Farmers

WASHINGTON, DC—U.S. Representative John Rose (R-TN), a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, eighth generation farmer, and former Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture reintroduced H.R. 2462, the Black Vulture Relief Act. The bipartisan legislation is being co-led by Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL), who serves on the Committee on Natural Resources.

The legislation will allow livestock producers and their employees to take black vultures without a permit if they believe the vulture will cause death or injury to their livestock. It is currently

illegal to take black vultures without a sub-permit from the authorizing state agency, encasing the issue in bureaucratic red tape and limiting producers’ ability to combat these predators.

Rep. Rose released the following statement:

“I am proud to reintroduce this important bill. Black vultures are a nuisance to livestock farmers and ranchers, and they pose a deadly threat to young calves and other animals,” Rep. Rose said. “I’ve heard from many Tennessee farmers who say the permitting process is too cumbersome, time-consuming, and costly. This bill is a commonsense measure.”

Rep. Soto released this statement:

“Our farmers and ranchers are facing many obstacles as they work to care for their livestock,” Rep. Soto said. “By allowing them to take black vultures without a permit before they harm their livestock, we are improving the likelihood of their success.”

Background:

In 1916, the United States and Canada entered into a treaty aimed at protecting birds that

migrate between the two countries, which led to the enactment of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in 1918 to implement the treaty in the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act being enacted in

1918 to implement the treaty in the United States. The law makes it illegal to take nearly 1,100 species of migratory birds, including black vultures, without a permit.

The bill is supported by the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, American Sheep Industry Association, Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association, Florida Farm Bureau Federation, and Florida Cattlemen’s Association.

Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation President Eric Mayberry:

“We appreciate Congressman Rose’s efforts to help cattle producers more effectively protect

their herds and, ultimately, their livelihoods. This legislation takes a crucial step in alleviating the burden farmers face with growing black vulture populations and depredation of livestock across Tennessee.”

President Gary Dering, President of the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association:

“Black Vultures continue to attack newborn livestock, causing significant losses for Tennessee

livestock producers. We appreciate Congressman Rose’s efforts to address the issue on behalf of cattle producers across the country.”

Steve Clements, American Sheep Industry Association Board Member and South Dakota sheep producer:

“ASI encourages support for this legislation as vultures are a growing predator of lambs in America, and farmers and ranchers have few options today to address these losses. Predator losses of sheep and the associated management costs are the second-largest expense of many sheep operations in America.”

American Farm Bureau Federation Vice President of Public Policy Sam Kieffer:

“America’s farmers and ranchers know all too well the impact black vultures can have on

livestock, particularly when they attack young or vulnerable animals. Farmers and ranchers take seriously their responsibility to keep their livestock safe, and additionally, this is a financial burden for our members. The Black Vulture Relief Act will help farmers and ranchers protect

their animals while responsibly managing migratory birds, including black vultures. We’re grateful to Rep. Rose for his commitment to addressing this challenge.”

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Director of Government Affairs Garrett Edmonds:

“Cattle producers across the South and Midwest face the emotional and financial strain of

livestock deaths due to overabundant black vultures. At a time when the U.S. cattle herd is at the lowest number since 1951, producers cannot afford to have vultures killing newborn calves. My

family’s cattle operation faces the burden of black vultures daily, with them roosting on nearby service towers overlooking surrounding pastures.

Being in the middle of Spring calving season back home, these predators target the newborns – the weakest animals who cannot defend themselves. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act has been overwhelmingly successful but makes it extremely difficult for producers to properly protect their cattle herds from these predators. It is time to recognize that success and give producers more

flexibility in managing black vulture populations. NCBA appreciates Congressmen Rose and Soto for introducing this commonsense bill to properly manage an exploding population of predators.”

Florida Farm Bureau Federation President Jeb S. Smith released this statement:

“The Florida Farm Bureau Federation strongly supports the reintroduction of the Black Vulture Relief Act, which provides much-needed relief for livestock producers struggling with black

vulture predation. Florida’s farmers and ranchers are committed to responsible stewardship of our natural resources, but the increasing black vulture population has caused significant economic losses, particularly for cattle producers.

Under current regulations, the federal permitting process is slow and burdensome, often leaving livestock owners without timely options to protect their animals. This legislation takes a common-sense approach by allowing producers to take necessary action to prevent livestock

losses while maintaining proper reporting and oversight.

Florida Farm Bureau appreciates the leadership of both Congressman John Rose of Tennessee and Florida’s own Congressman Darren Soto, working to address this issue and urges swift passage of this bill to ensure our farmers and ranchers have the tools they need to protect their livelihoods.”

Bill cosponsors include: Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO), Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL), Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX), Rep. Garret Graves (R-MO), Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), Rep. Mark Messmer (R-IN), Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC), Rep. Michael Rulli (R-OH), Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO);

Additional Background:

According to a report compiled by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, black vulture populations have been increasing in the U.S. from 1996 to 2015 by an average of 4.77% per year. Although they

are native to the eastern and southeastern portions of the U.S., they have been expanding their range northward and westward over the past several decades. Black vultures are not only

scavengers but will sometimes devour live prey, including newborn calves, lambs, goat kids, and piglets. They will also attack/injure female adults during or after birth, when they are more vulnerable to attacks, to the point where farmers are left with no other choice than euthanasia.

Read the full text of the bill here.

U.S. Representative John Rose is currently serving his fourth term representing Tennessee’s Sixth Congressional District and resides on his family farm in Lancaster with his wife, Chelsea, and their two sons, Guy and Sam. The Sixth District includes Cannon, Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, and White counties as well as portions of Davidson, Scott, Warren, and Wilson counties.

Representative Rose is an eighth-generation farmer, small business owner, and attorney.