New York, NY – Civil Rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) will be joined next Wednesday, April 6th, by national and local leaders to cut the ribbon on the National Action Network Annual Convention. The ribbon cutting will officially kick off four days of programming that features dozens of plenary addresses, panel discussions and celebrations of the social justice movement.

The NAN Convention will bring together influential national leaders from the Civil Rights movement, government, labor, religion, business, media, the Black church, and the activist community to reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and impact while celebrating today’s Civil Rights leaders and examining the path forward. Those confirmed to appear this year include: Jaime Harrison, Chair of the Democratic National Convention; U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn; Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations; NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams; recording artist Fat Joe; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul; and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Brian Flores, among dozens of other national and local leaders from a range of fields.

WHERE:

Sheraton Times Square

811 7th Avenue and 53rd Street

New York, NY 10019

WHEN:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6th

8:00 am – 3:00 pm REGISTRATION

Back Lobby – 1st Floor

9:30 am –10:00 am WELCOME & RIBBON CUTTING

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder & President, Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Chairman, National Board of Directors, National Action

Network Leadership

New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor

10:00 am – 10:15 am OPENING REMARKS

The Honorable Eric L. Adams, 110th Mayor, New York City

New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor

10:15 am – 10:30 am PLENARY ADDRESS

New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor

Jaime Harrison, Chair, Democratic National Committee

10:30 am – 11:30 am POLITICS AND VOTER SUPPRESSION IN THE MIDTERM

New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor

Moderator:

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder & President, National Action Network

Panelists:

Melanie Campbell, President &CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic

Participation, Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable

The Honorable Adrienne Adams, Speaker, New York City Council

Christina Greer, Associate Professor of Political Science, Fordham University

The Honorable Alicia Reece, Vice President, Hamilton County Commissioner

and Board Member, National Board of Directors, National Action Network

The Honorable Jumaane Williams, Public Advocate, New York City

11:30 am – 1:00 pm POLICE REFORM

New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor

Moderator:

Benjamin Crump, Esq., Attorney, Ben Crump Law, PLLC

Panelists:

Gwen Carr, Mother of Eric Garner

Wanda Cooper Jones, Mother of Ahmaud Arbery

Allisa Findley, Sister of Botham Jean, President, Botham Jean Foundation

Philonise Floyd, Brother of George Floyd

Bridgett Floyd, Sister of George Floyd, Co-Founder, George Floyd Foundation

Sybrina Fulton, Mother of Trayvon Martin

Jacari Harris, Executive Director, George Floyd Memorial Foundation

Karen Wells, Mother of Amir Locke

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm BREAK

2:00 pm – 2:15 pm PLENARY ADDRESS

New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor

The Honorable Tom Suozzi, U.S. House of Representatives, (NY-3)

2:15 pm – 2:30 pm PLENARY ADDRESS

New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor

Fat Joe, Award-Winning Recording Artist

3:00 pm – 4:15 pm INCREASING THE UTILIZATION OF DIVERSE ASSET MANAGERS:

A CONVERSATION WITH LARGE ALLOCATORS OF CAPITAL, PUBLIC

PENSIONS, & INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor

Moderator:

Robert L. Greene, President & CEO, National Association of Investment Companies

Panelists:

Tom DiNapoli, New York State Comptroller

Brad Lander, New York City Comptroller

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm KEEPERS OF THE DREAM GENERAL RECEPTION

Empire Ballroom – 2nd Floor

7:00 pm KEEPERS OF THE DREAM PROGRAM (TICKETED EVENT | INVITE

ONLY)

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

Host:

Rev. Al Sharpton, President & Founder, National Action Network

Honorees:

Yolanda Adams, Award Winning Gospel Artist

Brian Flores, Sr. Defensive Assistant & Linebackers Coach Pittsburgh Steelers

Camille Joseph-Goldman, Group Vice President, Government Affairs, Charter Communications, and Board Member, National

Board of Directors, National Action Network

Bryan Stevenson, Founder & Executive Director, Equal Justice Initiative

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations

THURSDAY, APRIL 7th

7:30 am – 9:00 am CHAPTER DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP

Empire East – 2nd Floor

8:00 am – 5:00 pm REGISTRATION

Lobby – 2nd Floor

8:30 am – 9:30 am NAN BOARD MEETING

Central Park West Ballroom – 2nd Floor

9:30 am – 9:45 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Xavier Becerra, 25th Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

9:45 am – 10:00 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Dr. Jewel H. Bronaugh, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of

Agriculture

10:00 am – 10:15 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, 18th Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

10:15 am – 10:30 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Donald Payne, Jr., U.S. House of Representatives, (NJ-10)

10:30 am – 11:30 am MEDIA PANEL

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

Moderator:

Errol Louis, Host, Inside City Hall NY1

Panelists:

Eugene Daniels, Politico

Skip Dillard, Director, 94.7 The Block NYC

Londell McMillan, Publisher, The Source

Aaron Morrison, Associated Press

Jonathan Lemire, Host, Way Too Early, MSNBC

Cheryl Wills, Host, In Focus with Cheryl Wills, NY1

11:30 am – 11:45 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Jamaal Bowman, U.S. House of Representatives, (NY-16)

11:45 am – 12:45 pm 1:1 WITH REV. AL SHARPTON & DR. MICHAEL ERIC DYSON

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

12:45 pm – 2:00 pm BOOK SIGNING

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

Rev. Al Sharpton, Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America

12:30 pm – 2:00 pm WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT & NETWORKING EVENT (TICKETED EVENT | INVITE ONLY)

Metropolitan West – 2nd Floor

Co-Chairs:

Tanya Lombard & Rachel Noerdlinger

Host:

Mara Schiavocampo, Award-Winning Journalist & Host, Run Tell This

Opening Remarks:

The Honorable Kathy Hochul, 57th Governor, New York

Keynote Address:

The Honorable Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights,

U.S. Department of Justice

Honorees:

Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former Secretary of State

Cynthia Finch, President & Founder of New Direction Healthcare Solutions

Jennifer Jones-Austin, CEO of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies,

and Vice-Chair, National Board of Directors, National Action Network

Ebonie Riley, Senior Vice President of Policy & Strategic Partnerships

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm THE ROLE OF BLACK INTELLECTUALS IN ADVANCING SOCIAL

JUSTICE

Empire East – 2nd Floor

Moderator: Dr. Jamal Watson, Trinity Washington University

Panelists:

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Vanderbilt University

Professor Amos Jones, Amos Jones Law Firm

Dr. Yohuru Williams, University of St. Thomas

3:30 pm – 5:00 pm THE STATE OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE: PROTECTING OUR COMMUNITIES WHILE PRESERVING EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER THE LAW

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

Moderator:

Michael A. Hardy, Esq, NAN Executive Vice President & General Counsel

Panelists:

Hon. Alvin Bragg, District Attorney, Manhattan, NY

Hon. Darcel Clark, District Attorney, Bronx, NY

Hon. Melinda Katz, District Attorney, Queens, NY

Hon. Larry Krasner, District Attorney, Philadelphia, PA

Hon. Michael E. McMahon, District Attorney, Staten Island, NY

5:00 pm – 5:15 pm PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House of Representatives, (TX-18)

5:15 pm – 7:00 pm BREAK

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm TRUTH TO POWER GOSPEL CONCERT

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

Host:

Liz Black, Award-Winning Radio Personality, WBLS

Performances by:

Deitrick Haddon, 3x Grammy Nominated Gospel Artist

Keith Wonder Boy Johnson, 5x Stellar Award Winner & Grammy Nominated

Gospel Artist

Pastor David Wright, Grace Tabernacle Christian Center, COGIC

FRIDAY, APRIL 8th

7:30 am – 8:45 am CHAPTER DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP

Empire East – 2nd Floor

8:00 am – 5:00 pm REGISTRATION

Lobby – 2nd Floor

9:00 am – 9:20 am FIRESIDE PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

Rev. Al Sharpton, President & Founder, National Action Network

with the Honorable Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of the

Treasury

9:20 am – 9:35 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland

Security

9:35 am – 9:45 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Sean Maloney, U.S. House of Representatives, (NY-18)

9:45 am – 10:00 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Al Green, U.S. House of Representatives, (TX-9)

10:00 am – 10:15 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Pete Buttigieg, 19th Secretary,

U.S. Department of Transportation

10:15 am – 10:30 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Joyce Beatty, 27th Chair,

Congressional Black Caucus, (OH-3)

10:30 am – 10:45 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Donald M. Remy, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of

Veterans Affairs

10:45 am – 11:00 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Lucy McBath, U.S. House of Representatives, (GA-6)

11:00 am – 11:15 am FIRESIDE PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

Rev. Al Sharpton, President & Founder, National Action Network with

the Honorable Dr. Miguel Cardona, 12th Secretary of Education, U.S.

Department of Education

11:15 am – 12:30 pm TREASURED INSTITUTIONS: HBCU’S

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

Moderator:

Dr. Jamal Watson, Trinity Washington University

Panelists:

Lezli Baskerville, President, National Association for Equal Opportunity

in Higher Education

Trey Baker, Senior Advisor for Public Engagement, The White House

Dr. Michael L. Lomax, CEO, United Negro College Fund

Dr. Harry L. Williams, President, Thurgood Marshall College Fund

12:00 pm – 12:15 pm PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Carolyn Maloney, U.S. House of Representatives

12:00 pm – 1:30 pm REVEREND DR. WILLIAM A. JONES MINISTERS LUNCHEON (Ticketed

Event – Invite Only)

Metropolitan West – 2nd Floor

Hosted by:

Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Chairman, National Board of Directors,

National Action Network

Keynote Address:

Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

Honorees:

Rev. A.R. Bernard, Pastor, Christian Cultural Center, Brooklyn, NY

Rev. Elaine Flake, Pastor, Greater Allen AME Church, Queens, NY

Bishop Reginald Jackson, Presiding Prelate, 6th Episcopal District AME

Church

Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Senior Pastor, The Bethel Church, Jacksonville,

FL, and Board Member, National Board of Directors, National Action Network

12:30 pm – 12:45 pm PLENARY ADDRESS @ MINISTER’S LUNCHEON

Metropolitan West – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, U.S. Senate, New

York

12:45 pm – 1:00 pm PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Michael S. Regan,16th Administrator, U.S. Environmental

Protection Agency

1:00 pm – 1:30 pm BREAK

1:30 pm – 3:00 pm PREACHING JUSTICE

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

Moderator:

Rev. Dr. Nelson B. Rivers, II, Vice President, Religious Affairs & External Relations, National Action Network

Panelists:

Dr. Fredrick D. Haynes, III, Senior Pastor, Friendship-West Baptist Church,

and Board Member, National Board of Directors, National Action Network

Dr. Obery M. Hendricks Jr., Adjunct Professor, Department of Religion

and African American Diaspora Studies, Columbia University

Rev. Dr. Eboni Marshall Turman, Associate Professor, Theology

and African American Religion, School of Divinity, Yale University

Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner, Pastor, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church,

Memphis TN

3:00 pm – 3:15 pm PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Mondaire Jones, U.S. House of Representatives, (NY-17)

3:15 pm – 3:30 pm PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Nikema Williams, U.S. House of Representatives, (GA-5)

3:30 pm – 4:45 pm BROADBAND ACCESS

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

Moderator:

Pastor Steffie Bartley, NE Regional Director, National Action Network, and Board Member, National Board of Directors,

National Action Network

Panelists:

Anthony Avant Jr., City of Newark, NJ IT/Network Fiber

Camille Joseph-Goldman, Group Vice President, Government Affairs, Charter Communications, and Board Member, National

Board of Directors, National Action Network

Clayton Banks, Co-Founder & CEO, Silicon Harlem

Derrick E. Law, President & CEO, NetTarius Technology Solutions

Garth Naar, President & CEO, Avatar Management

Scott D. Woods, Esq. Director, Office of Minority Broadband Initiatives, National Telecommunications & Information

Administration

4:45 pm – 5:45 pm HEALTH & WELLNESS IN THE WAKE OF COVID

Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor

Moderator:

Rev. Oliver E. Buie, Vice President, NAN Los Angeles

Panelists:

Kevin Aniskovich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jumo Health

Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical Officer, Marion County Public Health Department

Rev. Dr. Que English, Director, Center for Faith-Based & Neighborhood Partnerships, U.S. Department of Health & Human

Services

Debra Fraser-Howze, Founder, Choose Healthy Life

Deborah Wafer, HIV Prevention Medical Scientist, Gilead Science Inc.

Tony R. Wafford, President & CEO, I Choose Life Foundation

4:45 pm – 5:45 pm GUN VIOLENCE PANEL – LIFE CAMP INC.

Empire East – 2nd Floor

5:45 pm – 7:00 pm BREAK

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm TRUTH TO POWER REVIVAL

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

Keynote Speaker:

Pastor Donnie McClurkin, 3x Grammy Award Winning Artist & Senior Pastor of The Perfecting Faith Church, Freeport NY

SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH YOUTH & COLLEGE DAY

8:00 am – 2:00 pm REGISTRATION

Lobby – 2nd Floor

9:00 am – 11:15 am SATURDAY RALLY LIVE FROM THE SHERATON

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

9:45 am – 10:00 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senate, Minnesota

10:00 am – 10:15 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, U.S. House of Representatives, (SC-6)

10:15 am – 11:15 am MEASURING THE MOVEMENT

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

Moderator:

Rev. Al Sharpton, President & Founder, National Action Network

Leaders :

Janice Mathis, Executive Director, National Council of Negro Women

Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel, NAACP Legal Defense and

Educational Fund, Inc.

Dr. Charles Steele, Jr., CEO, Southern Christian Leadership Conference

(SCLC)

Wade Henderson, Interim President, and CEO,

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Damon Hewitt, Acting President & Executive Director,

Lawyers Committee on Civil Rights Under the Law

Marc Morial, President & CEO, National Urban League

11:15 am – 11:30 am PLENARY ADDRESS

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

The Honorable Yvette Clarke, U.S. House of Representatives, (NY-9)

11:30 am – 12:15 pm OPENING CEREMONY AND YOUTH DAY AWARDS

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

Opening Remarks:

Tylik McMillan, National Youth & College Director, National Action Network

Ashley Sharpton, Founder & Director, NAN Youth Huddle

When We All Vote

YOUTH DAY AWARDS:

Youth Activist of the Year:

Ousmanne Diallo

Rise Up Award:

Kameron Smith

Good Trouble Award:

Life Camp Inc.

12:15 pm – 1:15 pm #CANCEL CULTURE

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

Moderator:

Dominique Sharpton, Producer of Special Events/

National Director of Membership, National Action Network

Panelist:

Jasmine Brand, Co-Owner, The Jasmine BRAND

Dame Dash, Co-Founder, Roc-A-Fella

Brandi Harvey, Author, Podcast Host, Beyond Her Co-Founder

Kheperah Kearse, Chief Wellness Officer at LIFE Camp Inc.

Jojo Simmons, Entertainer/Entrepreneur

1:15 pm – 2:15 pm YOUNG POLITICOS: THE TIME IS NOW

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

Moderator:

Aloaye Tisor, Community Leader, Social Justice Advocate

Panelists:

Dr. Wes Bellamy, National Public Policy Chairman, 100 Black Men of America and Former Vice-Mayor of Charlottesville VA

The Honorable Nadarius Clark, 79th District Delegate, Virginia General

Assembly

Stevante Clark, Brother of Stephon Clark

Shalondan Hollingshed, President, National Urban League Young

Professionals

The Honorable Devlin Moody, City Council Member, City of Utica, NY

Hercules Reid, Candidate, NY State Assembly

Brian Sarfo, Community Leader, Advocate

1:15 pm – 2:15 pm REBUILDING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES THROUGH REDEMPTION VS. PUNISHMENT

Empire East – 2nd Flr.

Moderator:

Victor Pate, Chairman, Second Chance Committee, NAN New York City Chapter, Co-Director for New York Campaign for

HALTsolitary Confinement Coalition

Panelists:

Aliyah Guillory-Nickens, Lead Youth Huddle Rep, NAN Youth Huddle NYC Chapter, Campaign Organizer at Youth

Represent

Nicole D. Porter, Senior Director of Advocacy, the Sentencing Project

Dr. Vanda Seward, Director of the Criminal Justice Program, CUNY, Kingsborough Community College

Korey Wise, Social Justice Activist, Member of The Exonerated 5

2:15 pm – 3:15 pm THE WORLD IS LISTENING: VOICES FOR CHANGE

Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor

Moderator:

Follyvi Dossa, Field Director, NAN Youth and College

Panelists:

Cameron Barnes, Youth Director, Rainbow Push

Taylor Dews, Student, Spelman College

Malaysia Freeman, NAN Youth & College, Chief of Staff

Aaliyah Guillory-Nickens, Lead Youth Rep, NAN Youth Huddle

Louis Hernandez, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Youth Over Guns

Tylik McMillan, National Director, Youth & College, National Action Network

3:15 pm – 3:30 pm CLOSING REMARKS

3:30 pm – 5:00 pm BREAK

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm FASHION SHOW/TALENT SHOWCASE

About National Action Network (NAN)

National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender.

For more information go to www.nationalactionnetwork.net.