New York, NY – Civil Rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) will be joined next Wednesday, April 6th, by national and local leaders to cut the ribbon on the National Action Network Annual Convention. The ribbon cutting will officially kick off four days of programming that features dozens of plenary addresses, panel discussions and celebrations of the social justice movement.
The NAN Convention will bring together influential national leaders from the Civil Rights movement, government, labor, religion, business, media, the Black church, and the activist community to reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and impact while celebrating today’s Civil Rights leaders and examining the path forward. Those confirmed to appear this year include: Jaime Harrison, Chair of the Democratic National Convention; U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn; Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations; NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams; recording artist Fat Joe; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul; and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Brian Flores, among dozens of other national and local leaders from a range of fields.
WHERE:
Sheraton Times Square
811 7th Avenue and 53rd Street
New York, NY 10019
WHEN:
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6th
8:00 am – 3:00 pm REGISTRATION
Back Lobby – 1st Floor
9:30 am –10:00 am WELCOME & RIBBON CUTTING
Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder & President, Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Chairman, National Board of Directors, National Action
Network Leadership
New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor
10:00 am – 10:15 am OPENING REMARKS
The Honorable Eric L. Adams, 110th Mayor, New York City
New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor
10:15 am – 10:30 am PLENARY ADDRESS
New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor
Jaime Harrison, Chair, Democratic National Committee
10:30 am – 11:30 am POLITICS AND VOTER SUPPRESSION IN THE MIDTERM
New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor
Moderator:
Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder & President, National Action Network
Panelists:
Melanie Campbell, President &CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic
Participation, Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable
The Honorable Adrienne Adams, Speaker, New York City Council
Christina Greer, Associate Professor of Political Science, Fordham University
The Honorable Alicia Reece, Vice President, Hamilton County Commissioner
and Board Member, National Board of Directors, National Action Network
The Honorable Jumaane Williams, Public Advocate, New York City
11:30 am – 1:00 pm POLICE REFORM
New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor
Moderator:
Benjamin Crump, Esq., Attorney, Ben Crump Law, PLLC
Panelists:
Gwen Carr, Mother of Eric Garner
Wanda Cooper Jones, Mother of Ahmaud Arbery
Allisa Findley, Sister of Botham Jean, President, Botham Jean Foundation
Philonise Floyd, Brother of George Floyd
Bridgett Floyd, Sister of George Floyd, Co-Founder, George Floyd Foundation
Sybrina Fulton, Mother of Trayvon Martin
Jacari Harris, Executive Director, George Floyd Memorial Foundation
Karen Wells, Mother of Amir Locke
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm BREAK
2:00 pm – 2:15 pm PLENARY ADDRESS
New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor
The Honorable Tom Suozzi, U.S. House of Representatives, (NY-3)
2:15 pm – 2:30 pm PLENARY ADDRESS
New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor
Fat Joe, Award-Winning Recording Artist
3:00 pm – 4:15 pm INCREASING THE UTILIZATION OF DIVERSE ASSET MANAGERS:
A CONVERSATION WITH LARGE ALLOCATORS OF CAPITAL, PUBLIC
PENSIONS, & INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
New York Ballroom – 3rd Floor
Moderator:
Robert L. Greene, President & CEO, National Association of Investment Companies
Panelists:
Tom DiNapoli, New York State Comptroller
Brad Lander, New York City Comptroller
6:00 pm – 7:00 pm KEEPERS OF THE DREAM GENERAL RECEPTION
Empire Ballroom – 2nd Floor
7:00 pm KEEPERS OF THE DREAM PROGRAM (TICKETED EVENT | INVITE
ONLY)
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
Host:
Rev. Al Sharpton, President & Founder, National Action Network
Honorees:
Yolanda Adams, Award Winning Gospel Artist
Brian Flores, Sr. Defensive Assistant & Linebackers Coach Pittsburgh Steelers
Camille Joseph-Goldman, Group Vice President, Government Affairs, Charter Communications, and Board Member, National
Board of Directors, National Action Network
Bryan Stevenson, Founder & Executive Director, Equal Justice Initiative
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations
THURSDAY, APRIL 7th
7:30 am – 9:00 am CHAPTER DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP
Empire East – 2nd Floor
8:00 am – 5:00 pm REGISTRATION
Lobby – 2nd Floor
8:30 am – 9:30 am NAN BOARD MEETING
Central Park West Ballroom – 2nd Floor
9:30 am – 9:45 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Xavier Becerra, 25th Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
9:45 am – 10:00 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Dr. Jewel H. Bronaugh, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of
Agriculture
10:00 am – 10:15 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, 18th Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
10:15 am – 10:30 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Donald Payne, Jr., U.S. House of Representatives, (NJ-10)
10:30 am – 11:30 am MEDIA PANEL
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
Moderator:
Errol Louis, Host, Inside City Hall NY1
Panelists:
Eugene Daniels, Politico
Skip Dillard, Director, 94.7 The Block NYC
Londell McMillan, Publisher, The Source
Aaron Morrison, Associated Press
Jonathan Lemire, Host, Way Too Early, MSNBC
Cheryl Wills, Host, In Focus with Cheryl Wills, NY1
11:30 am – 11:45 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Jamaal Bowman, U.S. House of Representatives, (NY-16)
11:45 am – 12:45 pm 1:1 WITH REV. AL SHARPTON & DR. MICHAEL ERIC DYSON
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
12:45 pm – 2:00 pm BOOK SIGNING
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
Rev. Al Sharpton, Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America
Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America
12:30 pm – 2:00 pm WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT & NETWORKING EVENT (TICKETED EVENT | INVITE ONLY)
Metropolitan West – 2nd Floor
Co-Chairs:
Tanya Lombard & Rachel Noerdlinger
Host:
Mara Schiavocampo, Award-Winning Journalist & Host, Run Tell This
Opening Remarks:
The Honorable Kathy Hochul, 57th Governor, New York
Keynote Address:
The Honorable Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights,
U.S. Department of Justice
Honorees:
Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former Secretary of State
Cynthia Finch, President & Founder of New Direction Healthcare Solutions
Jennifer Jones-Austin, CEO of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies,
and Vice-Chair, National Board of Directors, National Action Network
Ebonie Riley, Senior Vice President of Policy & Strategic Partnerships
2:00 pm – 3:30 pm THE ROLE OF BLACK INTELLECTUALS IN ADVANCING SOCIAL
JUSTICE
Empire East – 2nd Floor
Moderator: Dr. Jamal Watson, Trinity Washington University
Panelists:
Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Vanderbilt University
Professor Amos Jones, Amos Jones Law Firm
Dr. Yohuru Williams, University of St. Thomas
3:30 pm – 5:00 pm THE STATE OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE: PROTECTING OUR COMMUNITIES WHILE PRESERVING EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER THE LAW
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
Moderator:
Michael A. Hardy, Esq, NAN Executive Vice President & General Counsel
Panelists:
Hon. Alvin Bragg, District Attorney, Manhattan, NY
Hon. Darcel Clark, District Attorney, Bronx, NY
Hon. Melinda Katz, District Attorney, Queens, NY
Hon. Larry Krasner, District Attorney, Philadelphia, PA
Hon. Michael E. McMahon, District Attorney, Staten Island, NY
5:00 pm – 5:15 pm PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House of Representatives, (TX-18)
5:15 pm – 7:00 pm BREAK
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm TRUTH TO POWER GOSPEL CONCERT
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
Host:
Liz Black, Award-Winning Radio Personality, WBLS
Performances by:
Deitrick Haddon, 3x Grammy Nominated Gospel Artist
Keith Wonder Boy Johnson, 5x Stellar Award Winner & Grammy Nominated
Gospel Artist
Pastor David Wright, Grace Tabernacle Christian Center, COGIC
FRIDAY, APRIL 8th
7:30 am – 8:45 am CHAPTER DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP
Empire East – 2nd Floor
8:00 am – 5:00 pm REGISTRATION
Lobby – 2nd Floor
9:00 am – 9:20 am FIRESIDE PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
Rev. Al Sharpton, President & Founder, National Action Network
with the Honorable Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of the
Treasury
9:20 am – 9:35 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland
Security
9:35 am – 9:45 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Sean Maloney, U.S. House of Representatives, (NY-18)
9:45 am – 10:00 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Al Green, U.S. House of Representatives, (TX-9)
10:00 am – 10:15 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Pete Buttigieg, 19th Secretary,
U.S. Department of Transportation
10:15 am – 10:30 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Joyce Beatty, 27th Chair,
Congressional Black Caucus, (OH-3)
10:30 am – 10:45 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Donald M. Remy, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of
Veterans Affairs
10:45 am – 11:00 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Lucy McBath, U.S. House of Representatives, (GA-6)
11:00 am – 11:15 am FIRESIDE PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
Rev. Al Sharpton, President & Founder, National Action Network with
the Honorable Dr. Miguel Cardona, 12th Secretary of Education, U.S.
Department of Education
11:15 am – 12:30 pm TREASURED INSTITUTIONS: HBCU’S
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
Moderator:
Dr. Jamal Watson, Trinity Washington University
Panelists:
Lezli Baskerville, President, National Association for Equal Opportunity
in Higher Education
Trey Baker, Senior Advisor for Public Engagement, The White House
Dr. Michael L. Lomax, CEO, United Negro College Fund
Dr. Harry L. Williams, President, Thurgood Marshall College Fund
12:00 pm – 12:15 pm PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Carolyn Maloney, U.S. House of Representatives
12:00 pm – 1:30 pm REVEREND DR. WILLIAM A. JONES MINISTERS LUNCHEON (Ticketed
Event – Invite Only)
Metropolitan West – 2nd Floor
Hosted by:
Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Chairman, National Board of Directors,
National Action Network
Keynote Address:
Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
Honorees:
Rev. A.R. Bernard, Pastor, Christian Cultural Center, Brooklyn, NY
Rev. Elaine Flake, Pastor, Greater Allen AME Church, Queens, NY
Bishop Reginald Jackson, Presiding Prelate, 6th Episcopal District AME
Church
Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Senior Pastor, The Bethel Church, Jacksonville,
FL, and Board Member, National Board of Directors, National Action Network
12:30 pm – 12:45 pm PLENARY ADDRESS @ MINISTER’S LUNCHEON
Metropolitan West – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, U.S. Senate, New
York
12:45 pm – 1:00 pm PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Michael S. Regan,16th Administrator, U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency
1:00 pm – 1:30 pm BREAK
1:30 pm – 3:00 pm PREACHING JUSTICE
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
Moderator:
Rev. Dr. Nelson B. Rivers, II, Vice President, Religious Affairs & External Relations, National Action Network
Panelists:
Dr. Fredrick D. Haynes, III, Senior Pastor, Friendship-West Baptist Church,
and Board Member, National Board of Directors, National Action Network
Dr. Obery M. Hendricks Jr., Adjunct Professor, Department of Religion
and African American Diaspora Studies, Columbia University
Rev. Dr. Eboni Marshall Turman, Associate Professor, Theology
and African American Religion, School of Divinity, Yale University
Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner, Pastor, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church,
Memphis TN
3:00 pm – 3:15 pm PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Mondaire Jones, U.S. House of Representatives, (NY-17)
3:15 pm – 3:30 pm PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Nikema Williams, U.S. House of Representatives, (GA-5)
3:30 pm – 4:45 pm BROADBAND ACCESS
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
Moderator:
Pastor Steffie Bartley, NE Regional Director, National Action Network, and Board Member, National Board of Directors,
National Action Network
Panelists:
Anthony Avant Jr., City of Newark, NJ IT/Network Fiber
Camille Joseph-Goldman, Group Vice President, Government Affairs, Charter Communications, and Board Member, National
Board of Directors, National Action Network
Clayton Banks, Co-Founder & CEO, Silicon Harlem
Derrick E. Law, President & CEO, NetTarius Technology Solutions
Garth Naar, President & CEO, Avatar Management
Scott D. Woods, Esq. Director, Office of Minority Broadband Initiatives, National Telecommunications & Information
Administration
4:45 pm – 5:45 pm HEALTH & WELLNESS IN THE WAKE OF COVID
Metropolitan East – 2nd Floor
Moderator:
Rev. Oliver E. Buie, Vice President, NAN Los Angeles
Panelists:
Kevin Aniskovich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jumo Health
Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical Officer, Marion County Public Health Department
Rev. Dr. Que English, Director, Center for Faith-Based & Neighborhood Partnerships, U.S. Department of Health & Human
Services
Debra Fraser-Howze, Founder, Choose Healthy Life
Deborah Wafer, HIV Prevention Medical Scientist, Gilead Science Inc.
Tony R. Wafford, President & CEO, I Choose Life Foundation
4:45 pm – 5:45 pm GUN VIOLENCE PANEL – LIFE CAMP INC.
Empire East – 2nd Floor
5:45 pm – 7:00 pm BREAK
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm TRUTH TO POWER REVIVAL
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
Keynote Speaker:
Pastor Donnie McClurkin, 3x Grammy Award Winning Artist & Senior Pastor of The Perfecting Faith Church, Freeport NY
SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH YOUTH & COLLEGE DAY
8:00 am – 2:00 pm REGISTRATION
Lobby – 2nd Floor
9:00 am – 11:15 am SATURDAY RALLY LIVE FROM THE SHERATON
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
9:45 am – 10:00 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senate, Minnesota
10:00 am – 10:15 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, U.S. House of Representatives, (SC-6)
10:15 am – 11:15 am MEASURING THE MOVEMENT
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
Moderator:
Rev. Al Sharpton, President & Founder, National Action Network
Leaders :
Janice Mathis, Executive Director, National Council of Negro Women
Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel, NAACP Legal Defense and
Educational Fund, Inc.
Dr. Charles Steele, Jr., CEO, Southern Christian Leadership Conference
(SCLC)
Wade Henderson, Interim President, and CEO,
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Damon Hewitt, Acting President & Executive Director,
Lawyers Committee on Civil Rights Under the Law
Marc Morial, President & CEO, National Urban League
11:15 am – 11:30 am PLENARY ADDRESS
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
The Honorable Yvette Clarke, U.S. House of Representatives, (NY-9)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm OPENING CEREMONY AND YOUTH DAY AWARDS
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
Opening Remarks:
Tylik McMillan, National Youth & College Director, National Action Network
Ashley Sharpton, Founder & Director, NAN Youth Huddle
When We All Vote
YOUTH DAY AWARDS:
Youth Activist of the Year:
Ousmanne Diallo
Rise Up Award:
Kameron Smith
Good Trouble Award:
Life Camp Inc.
12:15 pm – 1:15 pm #CANCEL CULTURE
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
Moderator:
Dominique Sharpton, Producer of Special Events/
National Director of Membership, National Action Network
Panelist:
Jasmine Brand, Co-Owner, The Jasmine BRAND
Dame Dash, Co-Founder, Roc-A-Fella
Brandi Harvey, Author, Podcast Host, Beyond Her Co-Founder
Kheperah Kearse, Chief Wellness Officer at LIFE Camp Inc.
Jojo Simmons, Entertainer/Entrepreneur
1:15 pm – 2:15 pm YOUNG POLITICOS: THE TIME IS NOW
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
Moderator:
Aloaye Tisor, Community Leader, Social Justice Advocate
Panelists:
Dr. Wes Bellamy, National Public Policy Chairman, 100 Black Men of America and Former Vice-Mayor of Charlottesville VA
The Honorable Nadarius Clark, 79th District Delegate, Virginia General
Assembly
Stevante Clark, Brother of Stephon Clark
Shalondan Hollingshed, President, National Urban League Young
Professionals
The Honorable Devlin Moody, City Council Member, City of Utica, NY
Hercules Reid, Candidate, NY State Assembly
Brian Sarfo, Community Leader, Advocate
1:15 pm – 2:15 pm REBUILDING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES THROUGH REDEMPTION VS. PUNISHMENT
Empire East – 2nd Flr.
Moderator:
Victor Pate, Chairman, Second Chance Committee, NAN New York City Chapter, Co-Director for New York Campaign for
HALTsolitary Confinement Coalition
Panelists:
Aliyah Guillory-Nickens, Lead Youth Huddle Rep, NAN Youth Huddle NYC Chapter, Campaign Organizer at Youth
Represent
Nicole D. Porter, Senior Director of Advocacy, the Sentencing Project
Dr. Vanda Seward, Director of the Criminal Justice Program, CUNY, Kingsborough Community College
Korey Wise, Social Justice Activist, Member of The Exonerated 5
2:15 pm – 3:15 pm THE WORLD IS LISTENING: VOICES FOR CHANGE
Metropolitan Ballroom – 2nd Floor
Moderator:
Follyvi Dossa, Field Director, NAN Youth and College
Panelists:
Cameron Barnes, Youth Director, Rainbow Push
Taylor Dews, Student, Spelman College
Malaysia Freeman, NAN Youth & College, Chief of Staff
Aaliyah Guillory-Nickens, Lead Youth Rep, NAN Youth Huddle
Louis Hernandez, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Youth Over Guns
Tylik McMillan, National Director, Youth & College, National Action Network
3:15 pm – 3:30 pm CLOSING REMARKS
3:30 pm – 5:00 pm BREAK
5:00 pm – 7:00 pm FASHION SHOW/TALENT SHOWCASE
About National Action Network (NAN)
National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender.
For more information go to www.nationalactionnetwork.net.