Rev. Venita Lewis Propels Nashville NAACP Office to Shine with New Mural Grant

Congratulations goes to Reverend Venita Lewis for grant submission and grant approval for a mural for the NAACP. Reverend Venita Lewis was elected President of the NAACP 2023-2024. One of her first projects was to reopen the president’s office and ensure it was cleaned and ready to receive visitors and supporters. She then began to recruit new members, develop new partners, and write grants to ensure the sustainability of the branch and the office.

In 2023 Reverend Venita Lewis wrote and submitted a grant to the Metro Arts Commission. The grant submission was for a mural for the NAACP. Shortly after the grant submission to Metro Arts Commission, the commission was cited for racism and mistreatment by leadership.

After many months of public discussion and litigation, the grant for the mural for the NAACP was recently approved.

Immediately after her election as President, Lewis identified the need for improvement at the local NAACP branch office which has been a storage area for many years. “The office was soiled, and need of cleaning” Lewis replied. “I recruited a volunteer team, headed by Lola Brown, to clean the office, and rearrange the wall pictures and fixtures” stated Reverend Lewis.

Reverend Venita Lewis built a partnership with the Metro Power Youth Program. She staffed the office with four youth for the summer, along with a regular staff member, and one volunteer.

She held a meeting with Mr. Nathaniel Grimes, Manager of the Frierson Foundation, who is the owner of the NAACP Building. “We walked the side area of the building to visualize the possibility of the mural” stated Lewis.

“I like the idea,” Mr. Grimes stated.” “I will have to take this idea before the board for approval.” Grimes stated. A few weeks later Mr. Grimes gave approval for the mural. Reverend Venita Lewis then wrote and submitted the grant.

“I also reached out the State President of the NAACP, Gloria Sweet-Love of the idea of the mural. “Reverend Venita Lewis, this is an excellent idea,” stated Mrs. Gloria Sweet-Love.

During Reverend Venita Lewis’s nine months as the elected President of the NAACP, she recruited over 300 new members, re-established ACT-SO for the youth, established WIN, Women in the NAACP, and the office opened daily for complaints and the community.

At the NAACP National Convention Baltimore, Md., July 2023, Reverend Venita Lewis received the Standing Ovation and the Ella Lou Baker Awards. The Branch also received the NAACP membership award at the State Convention, September 2023.