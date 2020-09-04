Rock the Vote’s Democracy Summer Events Net 300,000 New Voters

Submitted Article

Rock the vote wrapped up its #DemocracySummer2020 campaign this week announcing that initiatives resulted in 300,000 new voters.

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. It offers volunteer opportunities and resources such as election reminders and ways to get involved such as getting three friends to vote.

Celebrities such as Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas performed during livestream events targeting young voters.

“Young people are going to make their voices heard in this election,” Olivia Guerrieri, Rock the Vote’s Civic Technology and Policy Associate said in an email blast to subscribers. “This fall is going to look different, too. We can’t knock on doors to remind people to vote or register voters outside the grocery store. We’re going to need to rely on different kinds of organizing – friend to friend, neighbor to neighbor. And we’re going to need your help.”