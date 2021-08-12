Russia Proposes Sputnik Light Trails Along With Pfizer As Booster Shot

MOSCOW — Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), proposed that US drugmaker Pfizer start joint trials with Sputnik Light as a booster Covid-19 vaccine shot.

“Delta cases surge in the US and Israel shows mRNA vaccines need a heterogeneous booster to strengthen and prolong immune response,” Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a tweet on Aug. 11.

“Sputnik V pioneered mix &match approach, combo trials & showed 83.1 percent efficacy vs. Delta. Today Russian Direct Investment Fund offers Pfizer to start a trial with Sputnik Light as a booster.”

Russian Direct Investment Fund said that Sputnik V is the first in the world to offer a combo trial to AstraZeneca in November 2020, co-sponsored mix and match trials with AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Sinopharm.

“Sputnik V was the 1st in the world to offer combo trial to AstraZeneca in Nov 2020, co-sponsored mix and match trials with AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Sinopharm. Since then, heterogeneous boosting pioneered by Sputnik proved to be effective vs. mutations,” Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

The data collected by the health ministry confirms that Sputnik V remains protective against newly detected variants and retains one of the best safety and efficacy parameters, as per the official statement from Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The Russian Ministry of Health also published data on Sputnik V’s efficacy against the Delta variant.

“The vaccine is 83.1 percent effective and shows a six times reduction of infection risk. Sputnik V is also 94.4 percent effective against hospitalizations with 18x reduction in hospitalization risk,” the Russian Direct Investment Fund statement said.

Furthermore, real-world data obtained during mass vaccinations in Argentina, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Serbia, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates demonstrate a lack of serious adverse events (CVTs or myocarditis).

In several countries where multiple vaccines are used, the Russian vaccine has demonstrated some of the best safety and efficacy parameters, as per the official statement.

At present, Sputnik V has been approved in 69 countries with a total population exceeding 3.7 billion people — nearly half of the global population.

Russian Direct Investment Fund said that Sputnik is in a production partnership with more than 20 companies in 14 countries, including the leading manufacturers in India, China, South Korea, Argentina, Mexico, and other countries.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund statement also said that along with the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine also demonstrates high safety and efficacy results in Argentina. Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V [recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)].

A study carried out by Argentina’s Institute of Virology of the National University of Cordoba, and the Government of Cordoba has confirmed the neutralization effectiveness of the Russian two-dose Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine against the Manaus (Brazilian) variant.

The study also affirmed the overall strong immune response after vaccination with Sputnik V, the statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Amrita Das and Praveen Pramod Tewari