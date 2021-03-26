Russian Nuclear Subs Fire Missiles In Air To Mark Day Of The Submariner

MOSCOW, Russia — The Russian Navy shared a new Borei-class nuclear submarine video to commemorate the submarine’s day, which took place in the country on March 19.

The video shows the Russian Navy firing missiles into the air from a nuclear submarine to mark Day of the Submariner before returning to shore to a hero’s welcome.

The Borei class is a series of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines built by Sevmash for the Russian Navy. The submarines will eventually replace the Soviet-era Delta III, Delta IV, and Typhoon classes.