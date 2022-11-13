|Last weekend in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Great Lakes Annual Conference held its first session under Bishop David R. Daniels, Jr. Of special note was the presence of pastors from the country of Rwanda which was joined to the Great Lakes Conference by the 2012 General Conference. For the first time in recorded history, Rwandan pastors received appointments from the hand of the Bishop.
|Praise and Worship at the Great Lakes Annual Conference
|From left to right: Pastor Emmanuel Mugabe, Mt. Sinai AME Church, Rwanda; Pastor Theogen Tuyisenge, Mt. Hermon AME Church, Mahoko, Rwanda; Pastor Mutabazi Kulu Seraphin, Enaim AME Church, Goma, Democratic Republic of The Congo; Pastor Jean Marie Muhawenimana, Goshen AME Church, Gisenyi, Rwanda, shortly after receiving their first appointments under the leadership of Bishop David R. Daniels at the Great Lakes Annual Conference on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
|Bishop and Supervisor Daniels greet the Annual Conference.