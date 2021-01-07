Samuels Appointed to Amedisys’ Board

NASHVILLE, TN — Ivanetta Davis Samuels, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Meharry Medical College, has been named to the Board of Directors for Amedisys, one of the largest home healthcare providers in the United States.

Samuels will leverage 25 years of experience practicing both criminal and civil law to counsel Amedisys on legal affairs as the organization focuses on providing high-quality care to the aging population.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to support Amedisys and its mission to provide equitable, clinically distinctive care to all of its patients,” said Ivanetta Davis Samuels. “As a woman of color who recognizes the importance of diversity at the table, I’m especially excited to join a board composed in its majority by leading women, that is committed to providing the best possible care for the aging population.

In her current role, Samuels serves as an essential advisor to Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry, and the Meharry Executive Leadership Council, providing strategic legal expertise and overseeing all legal affairs.

In a release on the announcement, Amedisys Chairman, CEO and President Paul Kusserow said, “I am excited to welcome Ivanetta and her vast leadership experience to our Board of Directors. Her unique legal and public policy experience will provide our leadership team with a new and broader perspective as we continue our journey to becoming the solution for those who want to age in place.”

Samuels is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association, Nashville Bar Association, Napier-Looby Bar Association, National Association of College and University Attorneys and Association of Corporate Counsel. She is also a Tennessee Bar Foundation Fellow, recognized for her achievements and commitment to the legal profession. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University and her law degree from Vanderbilt University,

