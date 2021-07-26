Sanjana Sanghi Turns Emotional As Her Movie “Dil Bechara” Completes A Year

NEW DELHI — “Dil Bechara,” starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, completed a year of its release on July 24, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Sanghi penned an emotional note thanking everyone for showering her with love for her debut film as a lead actor.

“A year ago today, upon the eve of Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds,” Sanghi said in the post.

“And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara … becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration, and support you all have bestowed on our film and the deep embrace you have given me over this year (sic).”

“It’s fuel for the soul. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional, and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal. Each of your letters, your sketches, your remembering every dialogue, remembering every scene, and celebrating every milestone has made this tough journey that has been ridden with loss become a little more bright & sparkly. Thank you for taking care of our film and celebrating it in ways we couldn’t ever even dream of (sic),” she said.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, “Dil Bechara” was Rajput’s last film released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama “The Fault In Our Stars,” based on the American author John Green’s famous novel of the same name.

In her note, Sanghi also expressed her gratitude towards the film’s crew and cast, including Rajput.

“It has truly been the greatest privilege and honor that has ever been bestowed upon me to discover myself as an actor in portraying Kizie Basu, the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I’d read an endless number of times as a teenager.”

“And the opportunity to do that in the guidance of so many creatives geniuses made it unforgettable — Mukesh, Sushant, Rahman Sir, Rucha, Setu Sir, Swastika, Shashank Sir, Shashwat Da, Pritam Da, Sahil,” she said.

“Staying true to Kizie’s core yet making her a whole new person has been one of the most unique, uphill but satisfying challenges life has ever thrown at me, every bit of which has helped me grow and evolve, as a person & as an actor. Like every milestone, this one, too, is first yours. THANKYOU, from the bottom of my heart (sic).”

Sanghi made her acting debut in the romantic drama film “Rockstar,” directed by Imtiaz Ali, in 2011. Chhabra cast her after seeing her perform on stage at her school. She also appeared in the films “Fukrey Returns” and “Hindi Medium” in 2017 before “Dil Bechara.” Sanghi is currently working on her next film, “Om: The Battle Within,” opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil)