By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — When Bob Thomas, Director of Knox County Schools announced his retirement earlier in the year, it meant a nationwide would soon ensue. It also created a need for a search process to be developed and a timeline to be put in place as the search for the new superintendent begins.

Heading the committee for that search is a highly qualified African American woman.

Evetty Satterfield, Knox School Board member from District One chairs this most important committee. Satterfield along with two other committee members are charged with developing that process and timeline.

A long time advocate for youth, Satterfield is a graduate of Austin-East High School and holds a Masters degree in Social Work from Washington University. She served as a college and career coach for Project Grad and is also an Ella Baker trainer for the Children’s Defense Fund. She has traveled and worked extensively in other parts of the world and is the CEO of Advancing Lives LLC. Her district includes the 15 inner city schools of Knox County.

Following the creation of a development process by the committee , community input will be gathered through a survey to ascertain what the community and students want in their superintendent and information will also be gathered through a series of community meetings. The committee will also receive assistance from the Tennessee School Boards Association.

The final decision lies locally as members of the Knox County school board will select the new superintendent either by unanimous or majority vote.

The selection and hiring process is slated to be completed before the end of June of 2022 when Thomas retires.