SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses and Residents of Tennessee Affected by the Dec. 25 Explosion

WASHINGTON – Tennessee businesses and residents affected by the explosion in Nashville on Dec. 25,

2020, can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Acting SBA

Administrator Tami Perriello announced today.



Administrator Perriello made the loans available in response to a letter from Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee on Jan. 22, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. The declaration covers Davidson

County and the adjacent counties of Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and

Wilson in Tennessee.



“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Tennessee with the most effective and

customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners, and renters with

federal disaster loans,” said Perriello. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a

disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”



In accordance with health precautions for the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the SBA will not establish a field

presence to assist survivors. However, the SBA will continue to provide customer service and conduct

outreach virtually with webinars, phone assistance and step-by-step application assistance. The SBA

has opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help survivors apply online using the Electronic

Loan Application via the SBA’s secure website at In accordance with health precautions for the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the SBA will not establish a fieldpresence to assist survivors. However, the SBA will continue to provide customer service and conductoutreach virtually with webinars, phone assistance and step-by-step application assistance. The SBAhas opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help survivors apply online using the ElectronicLoan Application via the SBA’s secure website at [email protected]



Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center (VDLOC)

Open: Monday – Sunday (7 days/week)

Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Email:

Phone: (800) 659-2955

Virtual customer support representatives are available to help applicants complete the online application during these hours:Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center (VDLOC)Open: Monday – Sunday (7 days/week)Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Eastern TimeEmail: [email protected] Phone: (800) 659-2955



completing their loan applications. Requests for SBA disaster loan program information may be

obtained by emailing

those affected by the disaster have an opportunity to apply for assistance. Survivors should contact the SBA’s Disaster Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 for assistance incompleting their loan applications. Requests for SBA disaster loan program information may beobtained by emailing [email protected] The SBA will conduct extensive outreach to ensure thatthose affected by the disaster have an opportunity to apply for assistance.

-more-



“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace

disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business

assets,” said SBA’s Tennessee District Director LaTanya Channel.



For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and

most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet

working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available

regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.



“Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real

estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or

destroyed personal property,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in

Atlanta.



Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as

verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room

or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants

from future damage caused by a similar disaster.



Interest rates are as low as 3 percent for businesses, 2 percent for nonprofit organizations, and

1.125 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amount and terms are set

by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.



Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at

DisasterLoan.sba.gov.



Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s

Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by

emailing Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’sCustomer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or byemailing [email protected] Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster.