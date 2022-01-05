Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The School for Science and Math at Vanderbilt (the SSMV) is seeking highly-competent and motivated Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) high school students who are:

passionate about science and math,

ready to apply themselves as today’s problem solvers, and

interested in becoming tomorrow’s leaders.

The SSMV will prepare students to successfully engage in college studies at an accelerated rate, promote pursuit of graduate, postgraduate and professional study, and provide the strong foundation crucial for career success. This unique program is limited to 26 students per grade, and only those attending an MNPS school are eligible. To ensure every qualified student who is chosen can participate, there is no charge for the program.

The SSMV application is now online and available for 8th grade students to fill out. Visit vu.edu/ssmv-students to learn more and view the application.