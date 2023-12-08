NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In 2024, Tennessee should focus on strengthening foundational

policies, building effective pathways between education and careers, and ensuring K-12

supports meet student needs, according to a report released today by the State

Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE).

SCORE’s 14th annual report, Building A Brighter Future: 2024 State Of Education In

Tennessee, highlights successes and opportunities in K-12 and postsecondary education

in the past year and identifies research-informed priorities to support Tennessee

students.

During the report release today, David Mansouri, president and CEO of SCORE, said

with SCORE approaching 15 years since its founding, this year’s priorities look to the

next frontier for transforming education in Tennessee.

“We have to recognize the ways in which the education and work landscapes are

evolving. And must make sure our priorities and recommendations evolve at the same

pace,” Mansouri said. “Looking to the future, Tennessee must expand its vision for

education so that each student has the opportunity to succeed in school and be

prepared for a career that enables economic independence.”

The 2024 State Of Education In Tennessee report outlines three priority areas for the

year ahead:

Senator Bill Frist, M.D., founder and chairman of SCORE, says meeting the goals

outlined in the report will require a new strategic alignment, as well as a commitment

from all Tennesseans.

Expand student opportunity by strengthening foundational policies. To expand student opportunity, the report recommends strengthening some of Tennessee’s long-standing foundational policies. Three areas that deserve particular attention are longitudinal data, Tennessee Promise, and postsecondary outcomes-based funding. These policies are nationally recognized and have contributed to Tennessee’s growth in the past decade. As a state committed to continuous student-centered improvement, Tennessee must evaluate where these efforts are not meeting their full potential and make necessary adjustments.

Build effective pathways between education and careers. In today’s education

landscape, students have a menu of over 1 million unique degree and credential

opportunities, but not all of those opportunities have the same return on investment. It

is critical for students to have a complete picture of the earning potential of degrees

and credentials. With an understanding of what skills are most valued by employers,

the state can help drive data-driven partnerships between education and industry. Early postsecondary and career experiences are another valuable tool for preparing students for success in life. Tennessee has long prioritized experiences like dual enrollment, career-technical education and work-based learning. In 2024, it’s important that we establish mechanisms to evaluate the quality of these opportunities. The report highlights the need for data access so that we can monitor how students are moving through the education pipeline and incentivize opportunities that result in improved student outcomes.

Ensure K-12 supports meet student needs. K-12 schools and districts have

experienced several major policy and practice changes in the last three years. These

changes include the adoption of a new and nationally recognized K-12 student-based

funding formula, the introduction of several strategies to bolster the teacher pipeline,

and the launch of important high-dosage tutoring and summer programs to support

student learning. In the coming year, we need to identify ways to meet student needs

in the context of these many recent and important changes. The report urges support

for prospective, new and veteran educators at each stage of their careers, along with

evaluating and building on initiatives such as Grow Your Own. Additionally, the state

should adopt a plan for instructional coherence to maximize learning for the state’s

lowest-performing students, and it should ensure facilities funding for public charter

schools, which primarily serve students of color and economically disadvantaged

students.

“The work to build a brighter future for Tennessee students will take all of us, and it will

be a continuous journey,” Frist said. “We have no doubt that with our shared advocacy

and clear focus, Tennessee will shape an education system that is aligned to the new

realities of our state’s labor market and, most importantly, gives students the

opportunities they need and deserve.”

SCORE presented the report findings during an event at the Tennessee State Museum

in Nashville that included a panel discussion of 2024 education priorities. Speakers

included: the Honorable Alberto Gonzales, Dean and Doyle Rogers Professor of Law,

Belmont University; Charlie Friedman, founder and executive director, Nashville

Classical Charter School; Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder, director of schools, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System; Deniece Thomas, commissioner, Tennessee

Department of Labor and Workforce Development; and Dr. Michael Torrence, president,

Motlow State Community College.

Today’s event is one of three discussions SCORE is hosting with leaders statewide to

generate dialogue around Tennessee’s education priorities for the upcoming year.

SCORE will host West Tennessee leaders in Memphis on December 12 at the National

Civil Rights Museum and East Tennessee leaders in Chattanooga on December 14 at the

Construction Career Center.

Download the 2024 State Of Education In Tennessee report.