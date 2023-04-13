NASHVILLE, TN — Senate minority Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, issued a statement urging the Republican supermajority to take up Gov. Bill Lee’s call for gun reform.

“In this moment, our families deserve action to stop future gun violence. The governor is right to make this a priority before session ends.

“Our caucus announced last week five common sense reforms to reduce gun violence, including expanded background checks and an extreme risk protection order law. When done right, these are smart and effective solutions to keep kids and families safe.

“We are ready to work with the governor and we urge our Republican colleagues in the legislature to move quickly to put gun reform legislation on his desk.”

Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children in America.

On March 27, a mass shooter broke into The Covenant School and murdered six Tennesseans, including three 9-year-olds.