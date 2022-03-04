Memphis, Tenn. (TN Tribune)- On February 24, 2022 Federal Judge Sheryl Lipman called a preliminary hearing in relation to Senator Katrina Robinson ’s sentencing hearing scheduled for March 3, 2022. In the hearing, prosecutors attempted to switch their theory and approach for the third time over the course of the trial. Judge Lipman commented that she was ‘uncomfortable with the direction” in which the prosecution is trying to steer this proceeding. This lead to a delay in the sentencing until March 18, 2022. In the meantime, County Commissioners will be taking a vote on today, March 3, 2022 in an effort to fill the seat once left vacant by Senator Robinson .

Senator Robinson stated:

“Though this whole ordeal has caused me great loss, one of my chief concerns has always been my constituents. My fight against expulsion from the senate was not about me but about the citizens of District 33 maintaining their voice in this legislative session. My legal team and I were asking for a delay in judgment for this very reason. This time period following the expulsion has been filled with grief for me, mainly because my heart is so centered in serving. However, a good leader puts themselves aside to make logical decisions and preparation to come through for those they serve.

Knowing that the partisan based expulsion was imminent and my party would have difficulty even getting bills out of a very critical committee in my absence, I knew a replacement would need to be seated both quickly and thoughtfully. I only had conversation with one potential replacement about my legislative agenda for this session and intricate inner workings on the senate side. That person was State Representative Torrey Harris.

Rep. Harris has thoroughly impressed me with his ability to jump right in as a freshman legislator with a fire to pass thoughtful legislation and a strong commitment to constituent advocacy. We have passed some very impactful legislation during our short time working together in the assembly. Even while working on our bills we shared, Torrey assisted with lobbying support in the Senate and building good relationships. As I was quickly transitioned out of office, we made arrangements for important legislation to stay alive in order to advance in my absence. For the sake of continuity and a solid people-focused replacement, Rep. Harris just makes sense as the person to take the lead. I hope the county commission finds the same.”