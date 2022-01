Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–When former President Donald Trump had an opportunity to nominate a Supreme Court Justice in October 2020, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), stated that the President as a constitutional privilege and duty to nominate a Supreme Court Justice.

Blackburn is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) nominees.

Her Tweet is below.