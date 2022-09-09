Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Calling All Registered Voters, Elected Officials, Candidates, Speakers, Business Owners, Faith and Community Leaders, Age Eligible School and College Students, and Returning Citizens to “Get Fired Up! Each One, Reach One and Everybody Vote!”

Congressional District 8

Tennessee Congressional District 8 (20 counties in West Tennessee which include portions of Benton, Shelby, and Tipton counties with Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, and Weakley)



Topics: National Voter Registration Month, National Voter Education Week, Restoration of Voting Rights, Absentee Voting, Voting with Disabilities, and the Importance of Voting, meet Elected County Officials, Primary Candidates for the upcoming Federal and State Elections and much more!

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, September 20, 2022

National Voter Education Week is October 3 rd -7 th , 2022

All Registered Voters, Elected Officials, Candidates, Speakers, Business Owners, Faith and Community Leaders, Age Eligible School and College Students, and Returning Citizens are invited! “Souls to the Polls” Participating Churches Voter Registration on Sundays!

General Election Day: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Early Voting Wednesday, October 19 – Thursday, November 3, 2022

Voter Registration Deadline Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Absentee Ballot Application Request Deadline is Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Request Your Voter Absentee Ballot today!

Special Informational Sessions: Voting Rights Restoration for Returning Citizens/Ex-Offenders with Felony Convictions from 1973-1981, Voting with Misdemeanors, and Expungement call local Election Commission or if in Shelby County call Ms. Vicki Collins at 901-222-1256

Voter Registration Prayer Day is Sunday, September 18, 2022!

Join us in a 10- Day Daniel Fast for the TN 8 th Congressional District September 8 th -17th

Pray for our Mid-term Elections and Sign-up for the West Tennessee Congressional Choir and Campaign Season Jobs today! Cash App Donations of $8 to $LPW30$ (Dr. Williams 901-270-6789)

West Tennessee Voter Registration and Education Conference August 23-25, 2022

“Each One, Reach One and Everybody Vote!”

Congressional District 9

Tennessee Congressional District 9 (2 Counties in West Tennessee Mainly Shelby County and a portion of Tipton County)

All Registered Voters, Elected Officials, Candidates, Speakers, Business Owners, Faith and Community

Leaders, Age Eligible School and College Students, and Returning Citizens are invited!

On- Site Voter Registration will be available!

Absentee Ballot Request Deadline Tuesday, November 1, 2022 (Request for Absentee Ballot applications starts August 10, 2022)

Call Dr. Lynnette Williams for Conference Details, Sponsorships, and Scheduling at 901-270-6789. Current Sponsors: Healthy

Temple Ministries, Inc. and Re-Entry Resource Group, Inc. (RERG, Inc.) RERG, Inc. is accepting donations. Contact the Executive

Director, Ms. Jacinta Brown at 901-483-5543.

Absentee Voting Schedule for Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Elderly, Disabled, Blind, Hearing Impaired, Inmates, Convicted Felons 1973-1981, Working People, Union Members, Students 18+ and Military.