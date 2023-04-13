By Paula Anderson

JACKSON, TN — The Chamber started under the African American Business Coalition in 1999 and officially changed its name to The Jackson Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce (JMCAACC).

The nonprofit, 501 c3 organization, offers member benefits and activities for African American and minority businesses in West Tennessee. The Chamber’s mission is to “promote and assist the economic growth and development of businesses that are members of the organization. We will have a positive impact on the City of Jackson and West Tennessee communities as a whole.”

Don McCorry, executive director and finance director, has been leading the organization for the past three years.

His role has been to manage the day-to-day operations of the Chamber and to work in conjunction with the board of directors on initiatives that support the work of the Chamber.

Karen Wise, JMCAACC advocate said, “Under Don’s leadership he has infused new life into JMCAACC. He led the JMCAACC through the pandemic with flying colors increasing revenue while reducing expenses.”

“Don is a phenomenal leader and friend. JMCAACC is lucky to have someone so passionate about the organization and community. He leads quietly from behind. He never seeks attention or thanks. JMCAACC is thriving and Don is a big part of its success. He is a true leader,” said Wise.

“As a member of the Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce (JMCAACC) Board of Directors for the last two years, I can say that Mr. Don McCorry is an essential, integral part of our organization and an absolute pleasure to work with. The dedication and passion he displays while helping to fulfill the mission of the JMCAACC is both admirable and inspiring,” said Christiana Gallagher, board member of JMCAACC.

“His measured approach to problem-solving and efficiency in task management are also wonderful examples for all community and service-minded individuals – no matter the circumstances, he does what needs to be done. Serving alongside Mr. McCorry is truly an honor, and I hope to do so for many years to come.”