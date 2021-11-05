TN Tribune–Voyage ATL Magazine recently featured attorney Shannon Davis. Read the article below.

Today we’d like to introduce you to Shannon Davis.

Hi Shannon, can you start by introducing yourself? We’d love to learn more about how you got to where you are today?

I started working with small businesses and nonprofits when I graduated from college in 2000. My role always involved helping the business develop or improve processes, programs, or funding. I realized that then that my passion is helping entrepreneurs start, grow, and protect their businesses.

I started law school in 2009. While in law school, I spent time in Africa working in international trade. I built professional relationships from around the world from that experience, and now I utilize those relationships, knowledge of contracts, and understanding of foreign trade to help businesses expand overseas.

My goal with my law firm, Shannon Davis Legal is to ensure that entrepreneurs have a solid legal foundation for their businesses, that their Intellectual Property is protected through trademarks and copyright, and that my clients have the contracts needed to protect themselves in business transactions.

Would you say it’s been a smooth road, and if not what are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced along the way?

Definitely has not been easy. I moved from my hometown (Nashville) to attend Georgia State College of Law. I completed law school as a single mother of three very small children (ages 4, 6, and 7 when I started). I definitely considered throwing in the towel and moving back home some days, but I pushed through and finished law school in three years and passed the Bar exam on the first try.

Alright, so let’s switch gears a bit and talk business. What should we know?

What sets me aside from other Small Business attorneys is that I am an Entrepreneur myself. I’m a real estate investor and I have a trucking company- so I know the struggle. I know what it feels like to have to bootstrap some things due to the lack of resources. I know what it feels like to wear a million hats and have to “figure it out on my own”. A lot of entrepreneurs feel like you start “doing” first and then you build from there. But I’ve learned from personal experience that businesses grow exponentially faster when they start with a strong foundation. That’s why I’m passionate about helping entrepreneurs create a business foundation upon which they can attract and retain more resources.

Before we let you go, we’ve got to ask if you have any advice for those who are just starting out?

If you are starting out on your Entrepreneurial journey- don’t skip steps. Make sure you have all of your business formation documents (Operating Agreement, Bylaws); create a business plan; don’t do business without contracts; and protect your brand!

